A Foxconn iPhone plant was forced to shut down because of some unsafe working conditions. Various government agencies are currently investigating the factory located in southern India.

This is currently a serious matter for Foxconn since it is considered one of the largest partners of Apple. This giant tech firm now helps the smartphone maker assemble its iPhone models.

Its reputation could be ruined if Foxconn doesn't fix the latest iPhone plant issue. According to Reuters' latest report, many women working at the factory protested because Foxconn's dorms have issues that affect their health.

Foxconn iPhone Plant Shuts Down After Protests

9to5Mac reported that the living conditions in Foxconn's dormitories are horrible. The alarming conditions that the workers' experience include the absence of flush toilets, unsanitary foods, and crowded rooms.

Because they are tired of the current living conditions at the Foxconn iPhone factory, more than 250 employees protested. Their activities were able to force Apple's partner to close the plant.



However, it is still unclear when the factory will get back into operations.

"People living in the hostels always had some illness or the other - skin allergies, chest pain, food poisoning. We didn't make a big deal out of it because we thought it will be fixed. But now, it affected a lot of people," said a 21-year-old woman working at the iPhone plant.

Government Agencies Investigate the Factory Working Conditions

As of the moment, the issue is still unresolved. Since this is the case, at least four government agencies are already investigating the working conditions at the plant.

Meanwhile, Foxconn explained why the living conditions in the plant are still unsafe. The giant tech firm explained that they tried to meet the rising iPhone demand by ramping up production.

Because of this, dormitories became too crowded. But, the giant tech firm is already making efforts to improve the factory.

