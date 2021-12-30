Microsoft Delays Surface Duo Android 11 OS! Employees on Vacation to Blame?

Microsoft delays the release of Android 11 OS on its Surface Duo base model. For the past few months, this dual-screen smartphone has been left behind when it comes to Android software updates.

Right now, almost all tech manufacturers are already updating their handsets with the latest Android 12 OS. But, this is the case with the original Surface Duo model.

Because of this, some experts claimed that the delay of Android 11 OS on the dual-screen gadget is another reason for consumers to avoid purchasing this Microsoft smartphone.

Although this is the case, the giant software developer confirmed that it is already testing the integration of Android 11 on its Surface Duo. But, Google still needs to do some verifications before the smartphone system is integrated into the handset.

Why Microsoft Delays Surface Duo's Android 11 OS Update

According to Android Community's latest report, the issue could be with the current staffing of Microsoft and Google. As of the moment, employees in different agencies and companies are still on vacation to celebrate New Year's Eve.

Experts believe that Microsoft and Google are still short on staff since their employees are also enjoying their vacation leaves.

But, this is still not the major reason since tech firms are usually scheduling the release of the software. There should be no delay if Microsoft did this since the processes would go as planned.

If you are a Surface Duo, the best thing you can do right now is still wait for Microsoft's further announcements before making any conclusion.

When Will Android 11 OS Arrive on Surface Duo?

ON MSFT reported that the new launch date of Android 11 OS on Surface Duo is now expected to be on January 2022.

However, this new schedule is still based on the rumors released by tech experts familiar with Microsoft's activities.

This means that the expected launch date could still change depending on the tech firm's final decision.

In other news, Microsoft will not physically attend the upcoming CES 2022. Meanwhile, new Microsoft patches were released to prevent further zero-day exploits.

