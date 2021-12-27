Windows 11 now has Android integration, but in 2022 it will add more to the service as it brings more apps to work on the computer interface, something which Microsoft promised in its release. The feature is a "best of both worlds" kind of thing, and it is bringing both of Microsoft and Google's best-operating systems to work together in one.

Windows Android 2022: Will It be a Success In Its Coming Releases?

Chromebooks already features Android on its operating system and allows it to run on the computer OS. However, this is integration within the company's products. According to Android Central, big names are coming to bring almost the same features as what Microsoft is doing, and the integration of Windows may have a tough road ahead of it.

Microsoft is going big or going home, and it is through the improvement of the Android OS in its Windows landscape.

The integration marks one of the first times that Microsoft has worked with Google to feature its work, despite being tech giant rivals in the industry.

Nevertheless, Microsoft is looking forward to its integration and availability to bridge apps from smartphone to desktop.

Windows 11 and Android: More Apps for 2022

Windows promises to bring more apps for Android in its collaboration for 2022.

The expansion will bring a lot more to the table than what 2021 brought the public, and it is for the best of the company, especially as its users expect a lot with this crossover.

Windows and Android Challenges

Windows 11 was released last June 24 and became available around October, bringing one of the most popular operating systems this 2021 to date. Now that the year is about to end, there are now talks of how it would continue its service in the coming year, especially as it faces a lot of challenges to its operations.

Android 12 is the latest operating system from Google and it is slowly coming to different devices, with a full blast of release this 2022. One of the boldest moves by Microsoft for this year is the announcement of the integration of the smartphone OS to the computer OS, and that is by making Android available on Windows 11.

One of the largest challenges it will face is the Xbox Cloud Gaming, also coming from Microsoft, which is a known rising star for gamers. However, it also faces the threat of Apple Arcade that is available to both iOS and macOS devices.

Microsoft is gearing up to better its Windows 11 integration of the Android, and it is coming in 2022. People are expecting a lot from it, as it is something they wish to see with full integration.

