Element, the decentralized multi-chain NFT marketplace, officially announced that Element BSC exclusive market officially launched its GameFi Launchpad on December 20, with the debut of the 1000 RadioCaca USM Land mystery boxes to grab.

READ ALSO: Top NFT Games to Play that Cost Less Than $100 while 'Axie Infinity' Remains Expensive | 'Splinterlands,' 'Gods Unchained,' and More!

As an emerging NFT trading marketplace favored by capital, Element was designed from three perspectives, including creators, users, and community, to help many users enter the NFTs market and promote the integration between traditional market and crypto economy. Element has also received significant upgrades in response to changes in the crypto market.

GameFi Launchpad

Currently, the problems faced by on-chain game players and NFT users are the uneven quality of game projects, the inability to synchronize primary selling with secondary market, and the inability to participate in early project investment, etc.

However, GameFi Launchpad is the highlight of the Element BSC marketplace, which helps GameFi on-chain games solve the above problems. The feature helps projects launch NFT mystery boxes and helps quality projects develop better and faster. Projects that go live on GameFi Launchpad can receive support from Element's promotion.

GameFi Launchpad of Element BSC Market went live on Dec. 20, grabbing RadioCaca USM Land mystery box

In order to bring more investment-worthy chain game projects with long-term stable income on GameFi Launchpad, Element's Chain Game Lab launched the GameFi Guild DAO (GGD), which is composed of game enthusiasts, game players and members of guilds around the world, with harboring rights of priority submission, review, vote and investment. It is the first stop for Element to realize community DAO governance.

RadioCaca USM Land

Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of the Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB). RACA is the governance token of the USM Metaverse. In just over a month since the launch, the RadioCaca NFT marketplace has surpassed 24 billion RACA (approximately $140 million) in daily trading volume. It is currently planning the USM Metaverse, including land, staking, farming, etc.

With a sound economic model providing a high-quality P2E experience for users and players, it was even named as a BSC MVB Top1 GameFi Metaverse project. In terms of gameplay, economic model, community and on-chain performance, RadioCaca fully meets the GameFi Launchpad selection criteria, and Element is pleased to announce that RadioCaca will be the first GameFi Launchpad mystery box project on the exclusive Element BSC platform.

Mystery box details:

Time: 13:00 PM (UTC) or 21:00 (SGT), December 20.

A total of 1,000 Land Mystery Boxes, including 990 (N) New Harvard State Land; 8 (R) New Harvard State Land; 1 (SR) New Harvard State Land; 1 (SSR) New Harvard State Land.

The exact price will be announced 2 hours before the release(From 1,888 BUSD ~ 2,888 BUSD).

GameFi Launchpad, the biggest highlight of the Element BSC platform, will continue to list more high-quality projects.

To recap Element's development, on May 7, 2021, Element announced a total of $11.5 million angel funding round, valued at $50 million, led by SIG and Dragonfly Capital, with participation from institutional investors including Dragon Roark, INCE Capital, etc.

RELATED ARTICLE: Why the New Revolutionary GameFi Project, $EVCoin is Worth Holding as the Year Draws to a Close

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.