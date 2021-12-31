The Binance Smart Chain or BSC has played quite a huge role this year as a number of projects have been launched on the network. As 2021 ends, there are 10 projects that all stood out, with the least having an altrank of 87.

BSC Network Top 10 Altrank

Despite thousands of projects out there on different networks, BSCDaily tweeted out the top ten projects based on altrank that did fairly well ending this year. With that, none of the projects have had a ranking over 100, which is quite significant given thousands of different projects out there as well.

Within the list, one notable project is Splinterlands which has been a long-time popular NFT game. Most of the popular NFT games are built on either the Ethereum network or other networks, but Splinterlands is built on the Binance Smart Chain.

What is Altrank?

For those confused regarding what altrank is and why it is important, as per an article by Lunarcrush on Medium, altrank compares the price performance of the specific altcoin relative to that of Bitcoin's price performance.

Aside from the price change, altrank also looks into the trading volume, social volume (popularity of the crypto project), and its social score (how well the project is being backed up by its community).

Here are the Top 10 BSC Projects Based on Altrank

1. Swipe

Cryptocurrency ticker: SXP

Overall ranking: number 206

Altcoin ranking: number 1

2. DREP

Cryptocurrency ticker: DREP

Overall ranking: unspecified

Altcoin ranking: number 42

3. DogeBonk

Cryptocurrency ticker: DOBO

Overall ranking:number 679

Altcoin ranking: number 60

4. CumRocket

Cryptocurrency ticker: CUMMIES

Overall ranking: number 965

Altcoin ranking: number 63

5. P*rnRocket

Cryptocurrency ticker: P*RNROCKET

Overall ranking: unspecified

Altcoin ranking: number 67

6. TacoCat Token

Cryptocurrency ticker: TCT

Overall ranking: unspecified

Altcoin ranking: number 68

7. FaraLand

Cryptocurrency ticker: FARA

Overall ranking: number 890

Altcoin ranking: number 70

8. Splinterlands

Cryptocurrency ticker: SPS

Overall ranking: number 521

Altcoin ranking: number 80

9. BSC Station

Cryptocurrency ticker: BSCS

Overall ranking: number 1398

Altcoin ranking: number 82

10. The Graph

Cryptocurrency ticker: GRT

Overall ranking: number 53

Altcoin ranking: number 87

Smart Contract Alternatives to Ethereum

With the introduction of smart contracts, developers have been creating dapps on different networks like the BSC or Ethereum. However, there has been a lot of talk at other Layer 2 alternatives to Ethereum due to its sky-high gas fees and slow loading times.

Alternatives to Ethereum include BSC, Polydot, FTM, SOL, and MATIC, among many others. There are, however, other networks like HECO that have long existed in the background with their own ecosystem already in play.

Despite an Ethereum 2.0 solution made to address the gas fees and slow loading times, developers have also been looking into alternatives to build their Dapps.

