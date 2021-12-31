Incompatible parts have easily been one of the worst nightmares for PC builders, especially when it comes to the DDR4 DDR5 memory to motherboard usage. With that, a YouTuber was able to find a way to use DDR4 memory on a DDR5 motherboard.

The Problem with DDR4 RAM and DDR5 Motherboards

The new lifehack would provide an easy solution to PC gamers who want to either tweak out their unit to get the best performance or those who mistakenly bought the wrong memory to match with their motherboard.

Luckily, a YouTuber could find a solution to the whole DDR4 DDR5 dilemma. As per the story by TechSpot, the huge question to ask about this particular hack is could this be a final solution to the Alder Lake motherboard dilemma?

Alder Lake CPU Dilemma

Basically, a certain TaiPei YouTuber who could actually be part of the official ASUS ROG motherboard team was able to prototype an adapter to use DDR4 memory sticks on motherboards designed explicitly for DDR5.

As per the publication, this particular trick helps fix the dilemma facing those who are building or buying new computers equipped with Intel's new Alder Lake processors. To add, when Intel initially launched its very own Alder Lake CPUs back in November, the company allowed users to take the plunge into DDR5 RAM.

DDR5 RAM Remains Hard to Buy

The problem, however, is that the DDR5 RAM remains quite scarce.The global supply chain shortage has affected the production of the DDR5 as well, leaving a lot of users stuck with their current DDR4 while waiting for stock that isn't overpriced.

However, the huge problem is that upgrading from the DDR4 to the DDR5, later on would mean having to replace the whole motherboard since motherboards, as of the moment, can only support one of the other.

YouTuber Creates Prototype Solution to DDR4 DDR5 Dilemma

YouTuber Bing, who supposedly fixed the dilemma, is an ASUS employee as per a machine translation of his official profile page. Bing posted a video showing a prototype adapter that would allow the usage of DDR4 RAM on an ASUS Z690 DDR5 motherboard.

The video, however, remains in Chinese, and the only way to understand it, for non-Chinese speakers, is through auto-translate. The challenge currently lies in the fundamental difference between both modules.

Prototype Solution Could Take a While Before Rolling Out

As seen in the video, Bing's prototype still looks like an early phase solution and might not become something users can buy for a while. Should the prototype turn into an actual product, users will be able to purchase DDR5 motherboards even if they do not yet have DDR5 RAM on hand since they will be able to use their current DDR4 RAM while waiting.

As per the publication, this prototype also provides a cost-effective solution to which RAM to use on a DDR5 motherboard.

