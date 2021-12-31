Despite complaints regarding Google's Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro, the update to fix certain issues has been delayed. Instead of users getting the updates by the end of December 2021, the Pixel 6 update has been pushed back to January 2022.

Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro Issues

According to the story by TechRadar, both the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro were initially supposed to get their initial major updates by the end of the year. The company, however, has announced that they are pausing the rollout of the needed upgrade.

In an official statement on the Google Support Forums that DroidLife initially spotted, the company has decided to pause the update rollout due to a new bug that could mean users are experiencing calls despite connectivity issues.

Google Full Update Found to Include Bugs

Google's statement also notes that a full update will help bring all of the expected features and fix the newly found bug. The update is expected to arrive in late January, while the exact release date remains unclear.

The December update was initially supposed to introduce new features like the Quick Tap to Snap integration. This particular feature would allow users to tap twice on the rear of their phone in order to open Snapchat immediately.

Digital Key Support and Other Fixes Expected

The update was also supposed to bring digital car key support and a number of other bug fixes. To add, TechRadar notes that this is quite ironic since the update itself has brought an issue that has been on the complaints of a number of users, even causing Google to pause its rollout.

However, a number of Pixel 6 owners weren't able to get the previous update before Google paused it. This meant that a lot of people who experienced dropped phone calls were the ones who got the update.

How to Revert the Google Pixel 6 Update

As per TechRadar, for those lucky to get the update for their Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, these users could access all of the features mentioned above. Users might also even be able to experience certain connectivity issues.

Should this be the case, users can still revert their software in order to avoid suffering from these problems until the rollout in late January. As per a Google statement, users can easily revert to the previous software version through the use of Android Flash Tool as well as performing a factory reset.

However, this is a little more complicated than upgrading one's Android phone software. The publication recommends that users make sure to back up their phone before they restore it to the previous software version to avoid the bugs that came with the newest update.

