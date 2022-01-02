Windows 11 is about to have its yearly update, specifically the upcoming 22H2 version or the Sun Valley 2 update. What makes this new software version of Microsoft interesting is the return of Taskbar features.

After Microsoft released Windows 11, some functions were removed, such as the popular Taskbar features. But, since consumers demanded the return of these integrations, Microsoft decided to include them in the new Windows 11 version.

However, fans still need to wait longer since Microsoft is expected to release the Sun Valley 2 update in October 2022. But, since the exact launch date is not yet confirmed, there's still a chance that it could be released earlier.

Windows 11 22H2 Brings Back Taskbar Features

According to The Win Central's latest report, the new Windows 11 Sun Valley 2 will mainly focus on enhancements that were not previously prepared for the first version of Microsoft's latest software.

If this is true, then you can definitely see the return of power user elements (time and date display, app icons, customizable system tray icons, etc.). But, you can also take advantage of new integrations, such as the system-wide dark mode.

This new Windows 11 feature is expected to be compatible with the Legacy and Modern UI (User Interface) sections. Aside from this, the upcoming 22H2 version will also support third-party widgets.

This simply means that Microsoft consumers will be able to update their native widget panels and install third-party ones from the official Microsoft Store. Since the release date is still far away, the giant tech firm might consider adding more enhancements in the new Windows 11 22H2 update.

Will There Windows 11 Enhancements?

Right now, the features mentioned above are the only ones confirmed by reliable sources. However, MS Power User recently reported that the software giant is testing a new blur effect for Windows 11.

However, it is still unclear if it will be included in the upcoming Sun Valley 2 or if Microsoft will release it earlier.

