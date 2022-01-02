(Photo : Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Game enthusiasts and industry personnel walk between the Microsoft XBox and the Sony PlayStation exhibits at the Annual Gaming Industry Conference E3 at the Los Angeles Convention Center on June 16, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. The Los Angeles Convention Center will be hosting the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) which focuses on gaming systems and interactive entertainment, featuring introductions to new products and technologies.

"Rugby 22" is considered to be one of the top 2022 sports titles to arrive on various game platforms, especially on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Various critics claimed that it would highlight other upcoming sports-based video games.

As another year entered, various game publishers and developers were finishing their new titles to be released as soon as possible. Now, Nacon, a French gaming company, and EKO Software, a popular title developer, are about to launch the successor of "Ruby 20."

The new "Rugby 22" will be available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 5, as well as Xbox Series X. This new sports video game is expected to arrive on Jan. 27.

'Rugby 22' as One of the Top Sports Video Games

According to Forbes' latest report, the new "Rugby 22" is expected to be better than its predecessor.

The new title of Nacon will boast better-designed game mechanics, more modern rugby tactics, redesigned player models, as well as revamped multiplayer couch play and single-player motion-captured animations.

Game Tyrant also reported that the AI-based features of the new sports-based title will be more realistic than "Rugby 20" and "Rugby 18."

A new difficulty mode will also be added, making the new title-challenging for Nacon's consumers. If you are one of the interested gamers, you can visit the official Steam Wishlist and add the new "Rugby 22."

Aside from this new sports game, there are also other titles that you need to look out for.

Other Sports Games Arriving on PS5, Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 platforms will see new sports-based games this 2022. These include the following titles:

"Gran Turismo 7" (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4)

"WWE 2K22" (Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PC)

"Football Story" (Steam PC)

"GRID Legends" (PlayStation 5)

"AEW: All Elite Wrestling" (PlayStation 5)

"eSports Boxing Club" (PlayStation 5)

If you want to see more details about these new titles, view this link.

In other news, S1mple was named as the best eSports player in 2021. Meanwhile, PS Plus is expected to offer more free games this 2022.

For more news updates about "Rugby 22" and other similar video games, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

