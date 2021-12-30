(Photo : Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Hidetaka Miyazaki, renowned creator of the "Dark Souls" series of games, recently discussed his studio's next major hit, "Elden Ring," with Edge Magazine.

Made together with Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin, author of the acclaimed "Game of Thrones" fantasy series, "Elden Ring" sets fans in an open-world RPG that will be challenging and rewarding in its exploration.





In Miyazaki's interview with Edge, the game creator and head of FromSoftware denotes an angle of mystery and wonder for its dark fantasy setting. "We wanted to create this world that was full of the joy of exploration of the unknown. So we wanted to create lots of enticing things for the budding adventurer," he explains.

As FromSoftware's seventh title in a long line of Souls-like experiences, spanning all the way back to 2009's "Demon's Souls," which was recently remade for Sony's PS5, "Elden Ring'' marks an invaluable step in the studio's career path. Miyazaki says it best, "Elden Ring is based on a culmination of everything we've done with the Dark Souls series and with our games thus far."

"Dark Souls," originally released in 2011, set the stage for what would henceforth become known as the "Souls genre," a type of challenge-based experience wherein players must accrue points through defeating foes. When killed, players drop these points, or "souls," and must retrieve them from a previous starting point, emphasizing careful planning, precise execution of game mechanics, and fluid knowledge of the varied pace in each fight.

The Golden Joystick Awards recently nominated "Dark Souls" as the Ultimate Game of all Time. Despite this feat, Miyazaki still vies to bring about the best in his forthcoming endeavor. He tells Edge of "Elden Ring," "I believe it will be our best [game] to date."

Fans already well agree, as the title generates ample hype and has been awarded Most Anticipated Game two years in a row at The Game Awards. One "Elden Ring" trailer, which debuted six months ago and highlighted gameplay, has amassed nearly eight million views on YouTube.

The "Elden Ring" release date was postponed only once, from its previous Jan. 21 debut to Feb. 25. It hasn't soured expectations or anticipations in the slightest, as fans are still eager to enter the Lands Between. For FromSoft, however, it's all hands on deck.

"Elden Ring" releases for consoles and PC via Steam on February 25, 2022.

