Apple's iPhone SE in 2022 is reportedly going to feature 5G connectivity as well, similar to the flagship smartphone of the Cupertino tech giant, another prediction claimed.

Apple iPhone 2022

The Cupertino giant is reportedly going to include its budget smartphone in its 2022 lineup, along with the upcoming iPhone 14, with a notable upgrade for its connectivity features.

Apple has been updating its smartphones every year as part of its traditional release around September for more than a decade. As such, as we welcome another year, a new iPhone lineup is also coming our way.

Apple iPhone SE 2022 5G

Although Apple has yet to confirm or tease its 2022 iPhone lineup, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman has already laid out his 2022 predictions for the Cupertino tech giant, according to the news story by 9to5Mac.

Aside from the notch-less iPhone 14, Gurman echoed earlier reports saying that Apple is debuting its first-ever 5G powered iPhone SE, bringing the blazing fast cellular technology to its cheapest smartphone offering.

As per the report by Apple Insider, the latest prediction of Gurman for the entry-level iPhone is not actually something new. However, it is worth noting that his latest pronouncements for the upcoming smartphone are specifically parallel with earlier reports suggesting that 5G is coming to SE.

In fact, even analysts at JP Morgan have shared their two cents on the upcoming arrival of 5G connectivity to the cheapest iPhone.

As per the news story of Reuters, JP Morgan analysts said that the iPhone SE 5G, which is slated to release in early 2022, has the potential to uplift the sales of the Cupertino tech giant, which directly competes with tons of Android devices.

The analyst further revealed that the entry-level iPhone with 5G carries a massive potential to lure billions of non-premium Android phone users out there.

What's more, JP Morgan folks also noted that the current mid-range market is now dominated by two close rivals of Apple, such as the South Korean phone maker, Samsung, and the China-based tech giant, Huawei.

However, with the arrival of the iPhone SE 5G, Apple is likely to get a slice of the mid-range phone users, the brokerage suggested.

Read Also: Apple iPhone 13 Production Drops Before Christmas, New Year! From 95 to 85 Million?

iPhone 14 2022

Meanwhile, Gurman also predicted that the flagship smartphone of Apple, the iPhone 14, is expected to ditch the massive notch on its display for its 2022 release.

The Bloomberg journalist further noted that Apple is going away from its notch design in favor of the hole-punch screen look, which most Android phones have been sporting for years now.

Related Article: Apple iPhone 14 Rumor Suggests Upcoming Phone Comes With 'Significantly' Less Storage--How True is It?

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.