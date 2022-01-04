Tech Times got an exclusive interview with the CEO of Agility in Mind or Agility.im himself, Andrew Jones, where he explained the massive role of his firm in helping other businesses scale up successfully.

For Tech Times Exclusives #23, we had a chat with the boss of Agility in Mind, which further helped us better understand the challenges that businesses are currently facing in the rapidly changing digital world.

Agility in Mind CEO Andrew Jones Shares His Mission

Although some assume that Agility in Mind is a management consultancy firm, it is a company that helps businesses scale up successfully.

Jones said that most people called his firm a management consultancy. It continues to take home awards, which heralded Agility in Mind as the top management consultancy in the United Kingdom.

However, contrary to popular belief, the Agility in Mind CEO said that "what we like to do is to go and have an impact in organizations that are suffering some of the challenges because they're scaling up."

On top of that, Jones further shared that his firm is more inclined to have an "impact with the people in the organization to help them organize," which would be critical as they try to expand their business and ask for help from more investors.

To be better suited for expansion, the Agility in Mind boss said they are helping their clients become more "truly truly agile" to respond to the changes coming their way.

Read Also: Tech Times Exclusives #20: Segway-Ninebot General Manager George Ren's Discusses New Navimow Robotic Lawnmower!

Agility in Mind CEO and his Love for Producing Solutions

Jones said in the exclusive interview with Tech Times that he used to be a technologist before becoming the CEO of Agility in Mind.

He shared that he has a special liking for both hardware products and creating software. On top of that, he said that for him it is rewarding to produce a working solution for his client.

More so, it is gratifying for him to work and collaborate with other people when creating solutions for the emerging problems of businesses in the digital age.

He said that the collaboration involves a better understanding of the business drivers to produce the suited and better solution.

Jones also revealed that his firm's goal is to help businesses achieve agility, which would make them adaptable to the rapid changes in the digital age, which was further propelled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CEO added that his firm has already instilled "business agility" as part of their work culture, which allowed them to look for ways to adapt to various changes.

If you want to check out the whole exclusive interview with the Agility in Mind CEO, check out the YouTube video linked down below.

Related Article: Tech Times Exclusives #21: Toyota Motor Europe Tech Manager Mark Van Loock Discusses How Human Support Robot Can Help Patients

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.