Steam Awards Game of the Year 2021 winner is "Resident Evil Village," whereas "Cyberpunk 2077" and "Forza Horizon 5" also took home accolades from the annual voting event.

It is the start of a new year once again, which also marks the announcement of the Steam Awards winning gaming title for the past year, 2021.

Steam Awards

As per the report by WCCFTech, both the nominees and the winners of the Steam Awards were democratically voted upon by the users of the video game distribution service.

As such, the winners from the Steam Awards seek to show the world what PC gamers have been favoring for the past year, in terms of various categories and in general.

Steam Awards Game of the Year 2021

According to the news story by PC Gamer, Steam Users voted for "Resident Evil Village" as the Game of the Year in 2021, beating other nominated gaming titles, such as "Forza Horizon 5," "Valheim," "New World," and "Cyberpunk 2077."

Steam Awards Winning Categories

The categories of the awards include the Best Game You Suck At, Better With Friend, Best Live Service or Labor of Love, and Sit Back and Relax.

Not to mention that it only has traditional categories like Outstanding Story Game, Outstanding Visual Style, Most Innovative Gameplay, Best Soundtrack, Game of the Year, and VR Game of the Year.

Read Also: Epic Games Store Finally Adds A Shopping Cart Feature--Will This Be Enough To Compete With Steam?

Steam Awards Winning Gaming Titles

To cut to the chase, here are the other winning gaming titles from the Steam Awards 2021.

For the VR Game of the Year, "Cooking Simulator VR" beats other virtual reality games like "Sniper Elite VR," "I Expect You to Die 2," Blair Witch VR Edition," and "Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond."

Meanwhile, the "Better With Friends" award goes to "It Take Two," which outperformed other massive titles like "Halo Infinite" and "Valheim" as well as other nominees, such as "Black 4 Blood" and "Crab Game."

The recently released "Forza Horizon 5" took home the Outstanding Visual Style award for the year 2021, overthrowing other nominated titles, namely, "Bright Memory Infinite," "Subnautica: Below Zero," "Little Nightmares II," and "Psychonauts 2."

On the other hand, the Outstanding Story Game was awarded to "Cyberpunk 2077," wherein it beat the Game of the Year for 2021, "Resident Evil Village."

The Best Live Service was given to "Terraria," which outperformed "DOTA 2" and "Apex Legends. "

"Farming Simulator 22" got the Sit Back and Relax award, while Best Game You Suck At was awarded to "Nioh 2."

Related Article: Steam Winter Sale 2021 Unveils Best Games to Grab For Christmas | Epic Holiday Deal Kicks Off

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.