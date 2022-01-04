Invoxia is releasing a healthy lineup of products that are making use of the Helium network or GPS in order to help them track everyday items. Invoxia will be expanding its lineup and has intrdocued a new Smart Dog Collar.

Invoxia Smart Dog Collar Uses Helium Network

As press time, Invoxia has officially announced the company's expansion of its lineup in order for them to include a Smart Dog Collar. This will be part of their lineup of healthy products relying on the Helium network.

Not only will the collar be able to help owners track down a lost dog, the new Smart Dog Collar also adds a number of different features that help can help pet owners monitor a number of health metrics for their dog.

Smart Dog Collar Measures Heart Rate and Respiratory Rate

According to the story by ZDNet, an example of which is that the Smart Dog Collar can help measure the dog's heart rate as well as measure respiratory rate. Invoxia makes use of a number of radar sensors and artificial intelligence in order for the device to make the readings.

The readings are then synced directly to the companion app along with certain stats pertaining to the dog's activity, including walking, scratching, barking, running, eating, and resting.

In addition to helping owners keep tabs on their dog's health, the smart collar can even track the location of their dogs at all times. This is made possible through the use of a combination of Bluetooth, GPS, WiFi, and LTE.

Buzzer Sounds Out When the Dog is Nearby

Invoxia was even able to build a buzzer in order to help pet owners know when their dog is nearby. The buzzer creates a sound whenever the dog is close even when owners are not able to see their pet.

Per the article by ZDNet, it will be quite interesting to see what the battery life will be like on the Invoxia Smart Dog Collar. The publication previously tested a few other collars over the course of a few years and the battery life has been a big issue for all of them.

Invoxia Smart Dog Collar Price Point

The only exception they noted is the Whistle Switch, which offers a lot of the same features except for the heart and respiratory tracking. The Whistle Switch, per the publication, had a long battery life.

The publication notes that the photos of the collar actually make it look quite big. However, are not able to confirm the size of the Smart Dog Collar as they have yet to see it in person.

The Invoxia Smart Dog Collar will be launching some time later in the summer for the price of $99. It should be noted that there will be a monthly subscription fee. According to Invoxia, it will cost users $12.99 a month.

