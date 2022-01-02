In celebration of the year of the Tiger, Apple has launched a tiger-embossed AirPods Pro charging case for buyers in China and other Asian countries. For those that are outside of the region, however, it might very very difficult for you to purchase this.

AirPods Pro Year of the Tiger Special Edition

According to the story by ScreenRant, Apple has just launched quite a unique version of its own AirPods Pro in China. In addition, the buds will be featuring a special tiger emoji on the AirPods Pro's charging case.

The new graphic is in honor of the Chinese New Year, which is sometimes referred to as the Lunar New Year. It is best known for its rotating list of zodiac creatures with one creature representing a year.

2022, in particular, is referred to as the Year of the Tiger. The tiger is often considered as the king of all beasts in the Chinese culture.

Engraved Apple Products Trend Started in 2002

This particular trend has been offered by the Cupertino-based company ever since 2002 with its engraved products. This includes the option for customizing their iPods.

Apple, however, rarely produces special edition products that run past the occasional product, such as the U2 iPod that was released back in 2004 or the annual releases that were done in partnership with the AIDS organization called the Product RED.

Tiger-Engraved Apple AirPods Available on Hong Kong Apple Website

Most of the time, those who want to purchase products that stand out such as an unusual iPhone will still have to buy through third-party retailers.

Consumers located in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Singapore will be able to purchase the tiger-engraved AirPods Pro. In fact, the Hong Kong Apple website lists the product at HK$1,999, which is around $255. This amount puts it around the same regional price as the regular AirPods Pro.

Global Buyers Struggling to Purchase the Special Edition Buds

It is important to note that the tiger version is still the same as the ordinary model. This means that it does not have any additional features or capabilities. What differs it from regular AirPods Pro is that the new AirPods Pro Year of the Tiger version will include a cool-looking tiger emoji wireless charging case.

As of the moment, Apple has not yet shared any plans regarding whether or not the company will be offering the special edition AirPods Pro in more markets. As a result, global buyers may have a rather difficult time trying to buy the special edition buds.

Chinese New Year Feb 1, 2022

Customers, however, can still purchase regular AirPods Pro and have them personally engraved. The Year of the Tiger version, however, is a variant on the standard tiger emoji that is not yet available on Apple's website in the United States.

Chinese New Year is set to take place on Feb 1 which gives buyers some time to figure out how to purchase the buds in the United States.

