Health goes beyond just weight. With Withing's new Body Scan device, you can now measure your fat mass distribution, water percentage, and more!

Withings Body Scan Reveal During CES 2022

According to the story by TechRadar, Withings unveiled a new Body Scan device during the recent CES 2022, which measures more than just weight. The Withings Body Scan is a scale that makes use of a series of sensors that are embedded in the platform as well as a special, tethered bar sitting at the top edge of the scale.

Per the publication, the device is not yet approved in the United States and is still waiting for approval of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Body Scan measures things like "segmented body composition" as well as sweat gland activity as also reported by The Verge.

Body Scan Sends 'Safe' Electrical Sensor

Body Scan sends a "safe" electrical sensor to the user's hands or the pad under the feet to be able to almost instantly read things like impedance. That measurement allows the device to tell users a lot about what is happening with their body.

Withings also notes that it can learn things like water percentage, fat mass distribution, and muscle imbalance as well. This is why similar health measurement systems remain very popular especially with sports professionals.

Detecting Heart Rhythm Patterns and More

Sweat gland measurement in the feet allows the device to track small nerve activity, which then gives users a Sudomotor reading. In addition, all of the sensors offer a form of traditional biometric data that includes heart rate, 6-lead ECG recordings to help detect arrhythmia, and vascular age measurement.

Withings notes that the Body Scan algorithms can also detect heart rhythm patterns that are associated with atrial fibrillation. It also has a 3.2 inch color display that shows the users their results as well as a Withings App on iOS or Android that provides more information.

FDA Clearance Awaiting

As noted, the Withings Body Scan is still waiting FDA clearance but the company already expects to start shipping during the second half of 2022. As of press time, however, the pricing has not yet been decided on.

Devices capable of measuring all different types of health metrics are not really unusual. TechRadar notes that they are seeing a lot of different new wearables that are capable of reading everything from stress levels all the way to heart rate.

Read Also: Biotech Startup Uses Machine Learning Algorithms to Predict the Progress of Cancerous Tumors | How Does it Work

Other Features for the Withings Body Scan

The scale, however, also puts other measurements in the hands of the users. These measurements include those of individual body parts like arms, legs, and torso. To add, the level of detail that the Withings Body Scan potentially tracks is also unprecedented, per the publication.

The article notes that it will be interesting to see how the Withings Body Scan makes it through with the approval process from the FDA. It will also be interesting to see how it will measure up against other new healthcare ware that comes out of the CES 2022.

Related Article: Apple 911: Apple Watch's New 'Life Saver' Ad is Something That Will Make You Want to Own the Wearable

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.