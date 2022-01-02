Apple's latest "911" titled advertisement is a promotional for the Apple Watch, particularly the tech wearable's "lifesaver" features that it brings for the public. Several reports about the smartwatch bringing life-saving capabilities were present before.

The Cupertino giant stresses its importance to one's life, especially in critical situations present now.

Apple 911: Apple Watch Ad Shows Wearable is a 'Life Saver'

Apple's "911" ad shows three different conversations from 911 emergency hotline operators and victims, focusing on the exchange people make where they are in life-threatening situations.

One focus is a woman that got into a car accident where she was pushed in a body of water in a flipped vehicle. The chilling exchange puts the audience to witness water coming in the car real quick and the person asking for help.

Another situation puts people in the narrative of a seafarer experiencing a storm in a boat, with the threat of capsizing or getting injured. The last case puts the audience through the perspective of a farmer who fell in a hole, where he broke his leg and forgot his phone on the surface, with only the Apple Watch to contact the authorities.

Apple Watch 911: Life-Saving Features, Is It Real?

The Apple Watch does not save lives per se, but it does contact the right people to get help.

Indeed, technology now does not have the capability to get a person the medical assistance they need, but what it does is to help them to get the proper attention, with the right people to help.

Apple Watch: Ads or Not, Does it Save Lives?

Apple Watch saves lives, and it proved this capability a lot of times before on several reports of people wearing the smartwatch and undergoing a medical emergency. The watch helped in calling emergency services to save their lives, and as it turns out, these reports are real-life situations and not false alarms that would have caused a scene or panic.

Apple is now working on ways to make the Apple Watch better than before, and it focuses on the many features it aims to bring for the wearable. One of the soon features to come is the "Crash Detection" function that would alert the authorities for any accidents involving cars and people.

However, its arrival on the next Apple Watch Series 8 is not yet confirmed.

Ads or not, the Apple Watch can save lives, and it has proved it on multiple occasions already. The era of smartwatches focusing on fitness as an accessory is a thing of the past now, primarily as companies like Apple, Samsung, Google, Garmin, and more have already worked on bringing it up as a health wearable save lives.

