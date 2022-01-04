CES 2022: Bosch Shares Plans to Reduce Carbon Emissions! High-Tech #LikeABosch

Bosch (Robert Bosch GmbH), a German multinational engineering and technology firm, shared its 2022 plans to reduce the rising carbon emissions.

The tech company announced its new initiative called "High-Tech #LikeABosch" on the first day of CES 2022, from Jan. 5 until Jan. 8.



Now, Bosch said that it would create new eco-friendly technologies using advanced artificial intelligence and connect them with IoT (Internet of Things).

"Artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT) are changing how we live, work, and get around - homes are becoming smarter, factories are more productive, and mobility is taking on a fundamentally new form," said the German tech firm via its official website.

CES 2022: High-Tech #LikeABosch Initiative

This CES 2022, Bosch unveiled its new tech campaign called "High-Tech #LikeABosch." The engineering company said that this new plan would lead to more sustainable, intelligent, as well as connected solutions.

Also Read: CES 2022 to End a Day Before Due to Rising Alarms Made by the Omicron Variant; Show to Still Go Live

Thanks to the recent Bosch Tech Compass survey, the tech agency was able to identify what the people want to see from the new technologies this 2022.

Based on the survey, the majority of the participants believe that technologies will soon make the world a better place, especially when it comes to solving the rising climate change.

On the other hand, the company's latest survey discovered that four out of five people want new technologies that can solve great challenges instead of benefiting people individually.

"When we talk about high-tech, we're not talking only about pushing the envelope on what's possible. We use technology as a means to improve people's lives wherever they are," said Bosch's Chief Digital Executive Tanja Ruckert.

Bosch's New Technologies

Bosch's 2022 initiative will definitely offer new technologies to consumers across the globe. These include new artificial intelligence models that can support medical activities.

Other AI software will be able to provide authorities early warnings about forest fires. Aside from these, Bosch also said that it would help develop new smart cars that can further reduce the rising carbon emissions.

The German tech firm also said that it would help astronauts use its advanced SoundSee sensor system to act as a smart troubleshooter. It uses various AI techniques to monitor the conditions of the machines used in space.

For more news updates about CES 2022 and other similar tech events, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: CES 2022: Oral-B's Smart Toothbrush IO-series Connects to an iPhone with Dental Health Coaching in Real-Time

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.