CES 2022 will end its festivities a day before its original closing day, and it is because of the surge and threats of the COVID-19 Omicron Variant. It is known that many tech companies have already canceled their showcase in a live setting in the event, making it a bit shorter than originally planned.

The organizers honor their decision to opt out of the showcase; thus, it needs less time for the live event.

CES 2022 is Ending a Day Shorter Due to COVID's Omicron

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announced that they would be taking one day off the original schedule of its supposed four-day event in Las Vegas. The decision came from the existing health protocols given by Nevada, especially as it would take place in-person, welcoming crowds from different locations.

The CES 2022 already faced a lot of companies backing out of the live event due to threats of the Omicron variant, and it is only fitting to protect the best interests of its employees above anything.

Now, the CES 2022 will take place from Wednesday, January 5, until Friday, January 7, with those still willing to present their attendance at the live event.

CES 2022: Will it Be a Super Spreader Event for Omicron?

The Omicron variant is a known problem in the country already, especially with its spike proteins being the notoriously infectious one amongst all the strains in the world.

CES 2022 will not be a super spreader event if it strictly follows health protocols, mandates a vaccine-only attendance, and has a mask policy inside.

Moreover, it would help make the event have a safe distance from its audience to avoid close contact with each other.

CES 2022's Cancelations from Big Tech Companies

CES 2022 faced many cancelations from big tech companies from the left and right, just as 2021 ended last December. It should have been the return of the live showcases from tech companies and all their innovations, but COVID-19's Omicron ruined it for everyone. Health should still be the number one priority now, especially as people are susceptible to the virus despite their vaccines.

Numerous names in the technology industry have already announced that they would not join the CES 2022 due to concerns about the COVID-19 Omicron variant, which made itself known towards the year's end. Among those are T-Mobile, Amazon, Intel, Microsoft, and another big tech that prioritizes the health of its staff over the said showcase.

The show will go on, and the Consumer Technology Association is cutting the event shorter as the surge of the Omicron problem is still an underlying threat to all those that would join.

The steps made to make this possible may be a lot, but cleaning up after it, especially as it brings a super spreader event, would be more complicated.

