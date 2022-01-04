Hisense has finally revealed its 2022 television line-up. The new models are equipped with mini-LED backlights and a couple of Laser TVs. There are also projectors with built-in screens included in the line-up.

Some sets have new technologies like NextGen ATSC 3.0 tuners and HDMI 2.1 ports ideal for gamers. The new technologies employ the Google TV and the Android TV system.

All of these new devices will be available in the market in mid-2022, and Hisense will reveal the prices in the next few months.

Hisense at CES 2022

Hisense has three main offerings. The first is its range of ULED TVs, then the series of Laser TVs and the new smart TV A range.

All of the TVs are very small, and they bar the A4H models, and all of them are capable of handling 4K resolution of the incredible viewing experience.

The ULED TV series is helmed by the U9H and U8H models. Both of them are now equipped with mini-LED backlights for better brightness as it can go up to 2,000 units and go for as many as 1,200 zones when it comes to local dimming.

The U8H TV for 2022 is a complete upgrade on 2021's U8G with more raw brightness than the other ULED TVs from other brands, according to CNET. The TVs are followed by U7H, which is considered midrange and U6H which is an entry-level one.

In 2021, Hisense revealed its first-ever dual-cell LCD, called the U9DG, which boasts better contracts than traditional LCD. However, there is news if it will be replaced for 2022.

Meanwhile, the PX1-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinema and the L5G 4K TV have expanded Hisense's laser TV offerings for this year, according to Android Authority.

These are short-throw projectors that take on famous brands like Samsung Premiere and are equipped with features like Android TV and Dolby Vision. These laser TVs cost $3,000, and they are available right now, unlike the other TV series introduced by Hisense at the event, according to Business Wire.

Also, the standout of the A-series lineup is the A7H which has an incredible 85 inches, and it costs around $1,700 and will be available in mid-2022. Just like the laser TV lineup, these models will be compatible with older Android TV OS and not the Google TV.

In 2015, Hisense revealed its updated Chromebook, which is ideal for those who are in a budget.

In May 2021, Hisense launched a TV with a new LCD technology.

Details of the TV Series

Below are the details of Hisense's new TV models, including their size and the new features you can find on each one.

The U9H TV series has a 76-inch screen and is equipped with 2,000 nits of brightness and 1,280 local dimming zones. It comes with a Game Mode Pro, auto low-latency mode, FreeSync, and variable refresh rate. It will be available in mid-2022, and it will cost $3,200.

The U8H TV series comes in a 55-inch screen, 65-inch screen, and a 75-inch screen. It comes with 1,500 nits, and it will be released in mid-2022. It will cost around $1,099.

The U7H TV series comes in a 55-inch screen, 65-inch screen, and a 75-inch screen. It is equipped with Quantum Dot and FreeSync and 120Hz capability. It will be released in mid-2022, and it will cost around $800.

