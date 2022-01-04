Intel's CES 2022 showcase brings a new product to the table, and that is with the 12th-generation processors for computers and laptops. The device boasts of its many capabilities that include its performance to be better than any other present processors, particularly that of Apple's M1 Max processor on new machines from other manufacturers.

CES 2022: Intel's 12th Gen Processors arrives for this year

Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake Core Processors are here, and they bring power and performance to one chip.

Intel sticks to its roots despite the many focuses of modern-day computer chips, focusing on the computer chip that takes on different processes attached to its array. It is unlike Apple's M1 release of an ARM-based Silicon device.

Intel said that its chip is now the fastest in the world, and no other devices come near it. The superior chips made by Intel come when it is losing popularity among other users as they prefer the easy-to-use and all-in-one chip of Apple's M1.

Apple is not yet keen on letting the Silicon chips go, and Intel is also sticking with what made it famous in the first place.

Intel 12th Gen Processors vs. Apple M1 Max

The Alder Lake composes two cores: the Performance Cores or "P-Cores," and the other is Efficient Cores or E-Cores. The device is of a hybrid architecture, which somehow resembles the M1 made of the Cupertino giant.

However, Intel boasts of high performance in its new chip, especially in the power rate. The chip-making company said that Apple does not come close to its numbers.

Intel: Worth Considering Now?

Intel is a company that significantly prioritizes the health and safety of its employees from the different efforts it made, particularly with the vaccination requirements and cancellation of this CES 2022. However, that is not what the company is solely known for, as it brings some of the early processors in the market, even before Apple made a move into making theirs.

Despite the many issues and controversies faced by Intel now, they continue to prevail.

Indeed, these controversies include its products mainly and Apple's pullout to make way for its popular M1 chip that now dominates the market. Intel came to a point where it pitched an online campaign that directly brings Apple into its products and says that theirs is better.

Intel is still worth considering now, especially for products including PC builds, gaming laptops, work computers, and more. The 12th generation Core processor was said to be the best of non-Silicon releases from the company, bringing the fight directly to Apple's M1 Max, the latest in the tech landscape for computers.

