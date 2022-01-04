NVIDIA kicked off CES 2022 with a couple of new desktop RTX 3000 graphics cards.

This time, Team Green introduced the desktop version of its entry-level RTX 3050 for the first time ever, alongside their most powerful Ampere card yet: the RTX 3090 Ti.

According to a report by ExtremeTech, the 3090 Ti is going to be the full fat Ampere GPU with nothing cut down or left out of it. As such, it might be now the most powerful consumer graphics card on the planet, building upon the lead of its predecessor, the already massively powerful 3090.

The 3090 Ti features an insane 10,574 CUDA cores-258 more than the base 3090-but features a similar 24GB GDDR6X, 384-bit memory configuration. However, that memory's bandwidth got bumped up to 21 Gb/s, compared to the 3090's 19 Gb/s.

The card itself looks so much like the 3090, with the only difference being the etched name on the shroud. According to The Verge, NVIDIA designed it for use in not just 4K gaming, but also tasks that require AI.

However, Team Green didn't reveal anything else, including the price and availability.

But they did say that it's going to be a massive power-guzzler. If you want to put one in your rig, you'll need a 1000-watt power supply due to its 450-watt TDP. You might want to get ready for a big, fat power bill if you plan to buy and use one of these.

RTX 3050 Finally Goes Desktop

After initially only launching for laptops, the RTX 3050 now sees the light of day-albeit with a bit of controversy regarding its pricing.

Specs-wise, it is what people might expect from an entry-level Ampere card. It features 8GB of GDDR6 memory, 9 TFLOPs of shader performance, 18 TFLOPs of ray tracing performance, and 73 TFLOPs of tensor performance (via PCGamer).

It is scheduled for a January 27 launch at a price tag of $249, which is sky-high considering that it is classified as an entry-level card.

The 3050, alongside the 3090 Ti, is among the only two new desktop graphics cards revealed at CES 2022. The other ones are laptop versions of the 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti, with the new laptops coming out on February 1st.

What's The Point Of These New NVIDIA Cards?

In a tale that's not as old as time, gamers will once again likely find it hard to find the 3050 and the 3090 Ti in stock. But maybe Team Green does have a few tricks up its sleeve in terms of maintaining supply.

Back in early December, the company basically assured gamers that they will be able to get graphics cards this year. They didn't reveal how they would try to accomplish that, but NVIDIA chief financial officer Colette Kress said that channel inventories are allegedly "very lean."

Furthermore, the company claims that they're doing everything they can to get more supply, as well as saying that they will keep their efforts up to Q4 this year. But one thing is for certain: if they fail, then the 3090 Ti and 3050 will once again seem to make no sense.

