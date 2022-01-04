Nvidia announced a big revelation for CES 2022 when it unveiled a set of its laptop gaming chips and their mobile counterparts. On top of that, the chipmaker said that over 160 new designs for laptops will be distributed globally for billions of users, including gamers and content creators.

Nvidia Keynote on CES 2022

According to a report by The Verge, the recent Nvidia keynote for the virtual CES 2022 pointed out RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti which will reportedly cost $1,499 and $2,499, respectively. Per Jeff Fisher, the VP of Nvidia GeForce Business, the company values artificial intelligence and ray tracing as the next-gen content for their products. Moreover, the firm expected that the users will grow this year since the gaming market continues to expand. For the highlight of the talk, the semiconductor maker revealed the mobile lineup for the dedicated graphics card including the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. The company said that it was the first 80-series Ti chip to be available on mobile PCs. Last 2021, Nvidia said that over 35% of the laptops were bought in the market. Related Article: CES 2022: Adata's XPG is Planning to Create a Gaming Mouse that Can Store Up to 1 TB of Games Via SSD Nvidia to Improve Cards' Efficiency and Performance

n another report from Digital Trends, Nvidia stated that it would continue to boost its service by developing the efficiency and performance of the gaming laptop GPUs. Since the company saw a surge of users who return to laptops, this is a great opportunity to start producing advanced chips.

According to the tech publication, the mobile version of RTX 3080 Ti will feature 16 GB GDDR6 RAM. Nvidia said that it would surpass the capability of the past graphics card before Titan RTX.

If you want to take advantage of the 1440p resolution, the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti laptop will boast 100 fps performance in the process. Fisher believed that it was 70% faster compared to the RTX 2070 Super.

On top of their better performance, these mobile-powered laptops will boast 4th gun Max-Q technologies. These capabilities rely on the AI for the balance of both GPU and CPU usage.

As such, gamers should assume that these graphics cards would fare better than their counterparts. They would also last longer at 70% when it comes to battery life.

Even the company's Studio laptops are seven times more efficient than the MacBook Pros when it comes to animation, as Fisher mentioned.

These mobile laptops will roll out beginning on Feb. 1.

CES 2022 HDMI Specification

Last week, Tech Times reported that the CES 2022 conference will reveal more details about the new spec standards for the HDMI. This would also mean that companies will be allowed to update their products by installing firmware. This would pave the way for the HDMI 2.1a.

