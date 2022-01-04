Sony PlayStation VR's next version, PSVR2, has been unveiled by the Japanese tech giant during the CES 2022 event, giving details on what to expect from the next-gen virtual reality hardware for the PS5.

Sony PlayStation VR

As per the report by TechCrunch, Sony only disclosed the basic details of the upcoming VR device for the PlayStation, which confirms earlier rumored features.

The news outlet further noted that the first iteration of the VR device for the PlayStation that goes by the name PSVR is limited in terms of its features, such as the absence of field of view and its low resolution-to name a few.

That said, there is tons of room for upgrades for the upcoming version of the PSVR, which its users could welcome once it is available in the market.

Sony PSVR2

Aside from confirming that the next-gen PlayStation VR is getting the moniker PSVR2, Sony also shared some of the upcoming specs that the device will be flaunting.

According to the news story by Android Central, Sony's PSVR2 will support resolution up to 4K HDR or 2000x2040 imagery per eye. It is also sporting a 110-degree field of view or FOV.

What's more, Sony announced that the PSVR2 will be featuring two features that VR gamers are looking for in this day and age-foveated rendering and eye-tracking.

TechCrunch noted in the same report that eye-tracking is needed for VR gameplay. On the other hand, foveated rendering helps the rendering process to specifically focus where the player is trying to look at.

Another new feature coming to the PSVR2 is the force feedback on its headsets, which vibrates the heads of its users as they are playing their games.

On top of that, the VR device now comes with an upgraded display tech as well with its OLED screen. Not just that, it will also be featuring a USB-C connection.

Aside from that, Sony has yet to disclose any details regarding the release date of the VR device, as well as its pricing range. The new design of the next-gen PSVR has yet to see the light of day.

Sony PSVR2 Controllers

The Sony event during the CES 2022 also mentioned that the VR2 comes with new PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers.

The controllers will feature both adaptive triggers and haptic feedback for the DualSense feature of the PlayStation.

PSVR2 Exclusive Game

The Japanese tech giant also teased about the first-ever exclusive game for the next-gen PlayStation VR, the "Horizon Call of the Mountain," which will be developed by gaming firms under the PlayStation Studios, Firesprite, and Guerilla Games.

