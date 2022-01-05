What you need to know:

BlueJeans Meetings now comes preloaded on Glass Enterprise Edition 2 devices sold by Verizon.

Combination of Google Pixel, Glass Enterprise Edition 2 and BlueJeans Meetings unleashes new, hands-free way to visualize the world around you.

When powered by 5G mobile connectivity, Google Pixel 6 with BlueJeans Meetings on Glass maximizes productivity and minimizes error rates in frontline workers.

Verizon Business today announced BlueJeans Meetings is now available for Glass Enterprise Edition 2. Coming soon, business customers can purchase Glass Enterprise Edition 2 with BlueJeans preloaded* from Verizon for $1,139.99 to integrate glass wearables into the new ways of working. For a limited time, customers can get up to $700 off Glass Enterprise Edition 2 when purchased with a Pixel 6.

READ ALSO: Verizon Adds New Unlimited Data Plan With More Perks, But It's Also More Expensive

According to a study by Quadrant Strategies, 80% of enterprises report having a need for innovative, hands-free solutions for front line workers to maintain safety and efficiency while in the field. Today's announcement offers an immersive, premium and hands-free video conferencing experience that enables workers to work smarter, faster and safer. BlueJeans Meetings paired with Glass Enterprise Edition 2 and a Pixel 6's 5G mobile hotspot can help boost productivity and facilitate collaboration for the remote workforce from anywhere, in an easy-to-use way, to help businesses save time and improve the quality of their work.

"5G is the platform powering the future of work, enabling teams to leverage technology and reimagine what it means to get work done in a hybrid environment," said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business. "Our collaboration between BlueJeans by Verizon, Google Pixel and Glass will deliver customers a high-quality, augmented reality experience that can help ease operational challenges and improve business outcomes. Together, Verizon Business and Google are making the future of work a reality, today."

By allowing a supervisor to see a remote employee's vantage point virtually, rather than needing to see that perspective in-person, BlueJeans on Glass EE2 can help field workers get expert support without leaving the job site. BlueJeans with Glass EE2's hands-free capabilities can also help enable remote field workers-such as warehouse workers, technicians, and engineers-to more efficiently fulfill customer orders or build complex machines. Businesses looking to get even more from their Google ecosystem can pair Glass Enterprise Edition 2 with a Google Pixel 6 and Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband connectivity leveraging C-Band spectrum, using BlueJeans to maximize remote and field worker productivity and minimize error rates by utilizing visual guidance over hand-held solutions.

Glass can leverage Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network and real-time edge-compute capabilities through mobile hotspot connection for innovations that require low latency. For instance, developers could use the combined technologies to explore advanced computer vision with real-time virtual annotation and free-hand animation for apps serving collaborative-work, training or entertainment use cases.

Adding the Google ecosystem to Verizon's video and 5G capabilities

Glass Enterprise Edition 2's hands-free, lightweight design and Pixel 6's battery-saving features offer a convenient, mobile connection and long-lasting video connection that allows workers to focus on doing their best work-all of which will be made possible with BlueJeans' secure and convenient video conferencing app and Verizon's 5G capabilities on America's most reliable network. Key features of BlueJeans Meetings on Glass Enterprise Edition 2 include:

Simplified Navigation: The Glass Enterprise Edition 2 interface allows users to easily navigate settings and apps, such as the BlueJeans Meetings feature settings, using the side mounted touchpad.

Seamless Meeting Join Experience: Join a BlueJeans Meeting by scanning a QR code containing the meeting IDs and password.

HD Video Collaboration: Glass Enterprise Edition 2's built-in 8MP camera & the preloaded BlueJeans app can stream up to 720p HD video resolution and provides an immersive experience with spatial audio.

Immersive Audio: Built directly into BlueJeans Meetings, Dolby Voice audio features world-class noise suppression to mitigate any potential disruptions that could impact timely issue resolution and spatial audio to deliver truly immersive collaboration.

Connect to your remote workforce with 5G Connectivity: Pixel makes the most of 5G - quickly and efficiently access the Pixel's 5G mobile hotspot, and share its connectivity with ease leveraging QR code Wi-Fi share.

- quickly and efficiently access the Pixel's 5G mobile hotspot, and share its connectivity with ease leveraging QR code Wi-Fi share. New mobile experiences: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro's significant redesigns combine superior technology with no-stress security features powered by the Google Tensor processor to boost workforce productivity and help protect sensitive data - they're the smartest and fastest Pixel phones yet.

BlueJeans Meetings with Pixel 6 and Glass Enterprise Edition 2 offers convenient and secure video collaboration that allows enterprise remote and field workers to focus on doing their best work rather than wrangling tools.

Learn more about Google Business Phones and Devices.

1. Separate, paid subscription to BlueJeans required.

2. Requires internet connection

3. Based on internal benchmark testing on pre-production devices

4. Requires a 5G data plan (sold separately). 5G service not available on all carrier networks or in all areas. Contact carrier for details. 5G service, speed and performance depend on many factors, including carrier network capabilities and signal strength. Actual results may vary. Some features not available in all areas. Data rates may apply. See g.co/pixel/networkinfo for info.

5. Some of these steps work only on Android 11 and up.

6. 5G Ultra Wideband (UWB) available only in parts of select cities. 5G UWB access requires a 5G capable device with select voice/data & 5G UWB plans. 5G Nationwide available in 2,700+ cities.

RELATED ARTICLE: Apple Health App Can Now Be Accessed Through Verizon's BlueJeans TeleHealth for Faster Transfer of Health Data

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.