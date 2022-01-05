While Shiba Inu has been making huge moves against Dogecoin, another cryptocurrency has started to grow from the shadows slowly. Have you ever heard of the memecoin called BabyDoge?

BabyDoge Number of Hodlers Grew Larger than Shiba Inu

Just recently, the number of hodlers of BabyDoge has surpassed the number of hodlers of Shiba Inu! In order to put things into perspective, as per screenshots provided by BabyDoge on Twitter, the number of hodlers of the memecoin is now up to 1,119,172 addresses.

The other memecoin, Shiba Inu, on the other hand, currently has 1,116,615 hodlers. This, however, doesn't mean that the market cap of BabyDoge is bigger than that of Shiba Inu.

BSC Scan or Ether Scan Hodlers Only

Another important thing to note was a reply to the tweet saying Baby Doge was only able to surpass Shiba when it came to the BSC scan or Ether Scan but not when it came to people that were buying the crypto from centralized exchanges.

As per the tweet, should hodlers from Binance and Coinbase be factored in, the account is sure that Shib still has more hodlers. This is not the only evident difference between the two as their market cap also has a significantly great spread.

Baby doge surpass Shiba only in Bsc Scan, but Bsc Scan or Ether Scan are not counting the people that buy crypto in centralized exchange.



If you add Shiba holders from Binance & Coinbase, i'm sure Shiba still has more holders. — Kapten Crypto 707 (@kaptencrypto707) January 5, 2022

Baby Doge Ranks Number 195 on CoinGecko

As of the moment, Baby Doge Coin only has a fully diluted market cap of 1,218,000,000 USD or about 1.2 billion USD. On the other hand, Shiba Inu has a market cap of 33,299,732,012.19 USD or almost 33.3 billion USD as per the screenshots.

As per CoinGecko, BabyDoge is still ranked at number 195 while Shiba Inu is ranked at number 13. Although it could be possible that BabyDoge might overtake Shiba Inu, the memecoin still has a long way to go before doing so.

Shiba Inu Designed as a Dogecoin-Killer

Quite interestingly, Shiba Inu, which was originally designed as the Dogecoin-killer, is now back to back with the original memecoin itself. As of the moment, Dogecoin still sits at number 12 while Shiba Inu is just one rank behind it.

However, when it comes to Dogecoin, its fully diluted market cap as per BSCScan is now sitting at a whopping 339,447,031.60 USD or 339.4 billion USD with a total of 453,092 addresses hodling it. This, of course, does not include the number of hodlers on centralized exchanges like Binance or CoinBase.

Dogecoin's Market Cap vs BabyDoge Market Cap

On CoinGecko, however, Dogecoin only has a market cap of 22,579,896,298 USD or around 22.5 billion USD. Shiba Inu, on the other hand, has a market cap of 17,972,027,945 USD or around 17.9 billion USD.

Although BabyDoge could be catching up, its market cap still sits at just 482,011,325 USD or around 482 million USD.

