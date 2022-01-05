WHO Discovers New COVID-19 Variant! Is the IHU Something to Worry About?

WHO (World Health Organization) announced another COVID-19 variant, first discovered in France. But, is this new virus something people should worry about.

As of the moment, governments across the world are already making efforts to prevent the further spread of Delta, as well as Omicron.

Now, another COVID-19 variant called IHU appeared. The World Health Organization explained, during its conference last Tuesday, Jan. 4, that the new virus already infected 12 individuals in France.

Because of this, WHO said that it is already observing further infections that can be caused by the new IHU virus.

WHO Discovers New COVID-19 Variant, IHU

According to Fox News' latest report, the name IHU was given to the new COVID-19 variant by the medical experts at the Mediterranee Infection University Hospital Institute or IHU.

Also Read: COVID-19 Relief App Fraud Now Being Investigated by US Secret Service | About $100B Stolen Benefits

WHO's incident manager, Abdi Mahamud, explained that it is too soon to conclude the new disease's virological, clinical, or epidemiological characteristics.

IHU, also known as B.1.640.2, was first discovered in November 2021, which is the same month when Omicron was confirmed.

The first individual infected by the new IHU variant was found visiting Cameroon and returning to France. Right now, there are no new cases involving the latest COVID-19 variant recorded yet.

When it comes to severity, an Imperial College London virologist named Tom Peacock said that this new virus is not "worth worrying about too much at the moment."

But, there's no harm in taking extra precautions when going out to the public, especially since the Omicron cases in the U.S. and other countries are still rising.

Daily U.S. Omicron Cases Reach 1 Million

NBC News reported that the daily Omicron cases in the United States had reached around 1 million.

This is currently alarming data, given that 2022 is the third year of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

With the new variants starting to appear, it seems like the health crisis will last longer than expected.

In other news, Amazon was accused of collecting biometric data without consent.

Meanwhile, some Apple stores in Canada and the U.S. were forced to close because of the COVID-19 surge among the manufacturer's employees.

For more news updates about COVID-19 and other health topics, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Omicron Variant To Be Tackled By New Air Decontamination Device From Canadian Company Ti-DOX

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.