CES 2022 keeps on getting better and better as the event nears its final day. In a new episode titled "The Future Sounds Amazing: Betting on Social Audio," various experts shared their thoughts and beliefs regarding the importance of social audio platforms.

They explained how these audio websites, such as Clubhouse, affect NFTs and how people rely on podcasts to connect with one another and create virtual and audio communities.

As of the moment, Clubhouse is one of the most popular apps in the United States. This application is unique from other online sites because people can only use it if they get an invitation.

Elon Musk and other big names use Clubhouse to conduct meetings to share their ideas with their supporters. Thanks to the arrival of this app, people across the globe can now connect with one another more deeply.

Social Audio's Importance!

Most of the episodes in the ongoing CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2022 are about new technologies that can make people's lives easier.

Also Read: CES 2022: COVID-Mask With Cooling Fan, 'Sweet Biting' Cat Plush Stars Tech Show

These include robots, smartphones, electric vehicles, and other eco-friendly innovations. However, a special episode about social audio took place, which helped the listeners better understand why podcasts are vital in NFTs and other technological stuff.

Thanks to the participation of Stephanie Simon (Clubhouse Head of Community and Creators), Kristin Myers (Sr. Executive of United Talent Agency), and Toni Thai Sterrett (Audio Collective co-founder, self-professed NFT expert, and filmmaker), the importance of social audio received a different meaning.

The Future Sounds Amazing: Betting on Social Audio

During the "The Future Sounds Amazing: Betting on Social Audio" CES 2022 discussion, the guests discussed a lot of things. One of these is about the current podcasters.

They explained that podcasters need to have the proper skills to engage with their audiences so that the conversation will not become blank.

On the other hand, they also shared how Clubhouse and other social audio platforms can help NFT to grow further. They said that anyone could be a builder in the social audio world, claiming that podcasters can give them deeper knowledge of non-fungible tokens.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Simon explained that Clubhouse is not only about conducting audio meetings or conferences. She added that it could help consumers have better intimacy and connection with one another.

Here are other things discussed in this CES 2022 episode:

Social audios are really essential when creating different markets.

The concept of NFT is greatly affected by podcasts or social audios. NFT space is where people communicate, share values, and more.

NFT is about collectivity, which is why supporting other creators is important.

For more news updates about CES 2022, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: CES 2022 Update: Baracoda's Unveils New Techs for More Advanced Smart Bathroom!

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.