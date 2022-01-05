CES 2022 Update: Baracoda's Unveils New Techs for More Advanced Smart Bathroom!

Baracoda joins other tech firms participating in the ongoing CES 2022. But, unlike them, this health tech company decided to launch innovations that would lead to more efficient smart bathrooms.

As of the moment, home bathrooms and the comfort rooms in public places and offices don't receive that much attention from giant tech firms.

However, Baracoda Daily Healthtech explained why enhancing people's smart bathrooms is essential.

"The daily self-care and grooming routines that occur in a household's bathroom offer the potential to gather quantitative data necessary for clinical studies that focus on behaviors and preventive health care," said the health tech company via its official website.

Baracoda's New Techs for Better Smart Bathroom

The current Baracoda Daily Healthtech CEO, Thomas Serval explained that technology is important for tracking habits and biorhythms. Since this is the case, he believes that more affordable and accessible innovations are what people need the most today.

Now, Baracoda unveiled three technologies that can offer accessibility and affordability. These are the new BCool, BBalance, and BMirror. To help you further, here are their specific details:

BCool

BCool is an advanced thermometer that offers battery-free, mercury-free, and eco-friendly features. This is quite efficient when it comes to observing your children's temperature.

Baracoda explained that you can even use it for 4-year-old kids so that you can know if they have a fever.

BMirror

On the other hand, Baracoda also launched a new smart mirror that notifies you about the physical changes happening in your body. For example, it can detect if the mole in your chin is changing color. Thanks to its advanced detection capabilities, you will be able to know if it is necessary to visit a dermatologist.

BBalance

Aside from the smart thermometer and mirror, Baracoda Daily Healthtech also released a new smart mat that uses artificial intelligence. Thanks to this integration, this new foot mat can recognize your footprint.

One of the great functions of this new bathroom tech is that it can identify if your child already needs new pair of shoes. Aside from this, it can also check if your posture has changed, allowing you to know if your spine is still in great condition.

As of the moment, Baracoda is partnering with other tech firms and health tech agencies. These include Colgate-Palmolive, which launched a smart toothbrush that already received the CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree.

