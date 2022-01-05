CES 2022: COVID-Mask With Cooling Fan, 'Sweet Biting' Cat Plush Stars Tech Show

CES 2022 is not all about laptops, smartphones, game announcements, and more, as this annual tech show also features quirky products like the COVID-19 mask and a battery-operated plush cat.

In line with the huge event, here are some things that you need to know about these weird products.

Anti-COVID Mask With Ventilation

It's very unusual for us to see a mask that offers a different setting for an individual. Commonly, we encounter surgical masks that are just enough to protect us from the coronavirus. However, there are certain companies that develop unique masks that incorporate technology into them.

For instance, businessman Eric Fouchard came up with the idea of creating a special face mask that would prevent the user from feeling hot when wearing it. To solve the ventilation issue, he ended up adding a tiny ventilation system that can be placed under the covering of the face.

According to Japan Today, the anti-COVID mask works using a small rechargeable battery. There's a magnet that keeps it intact in its position. The battery is located in a strap that goes towards the back of the person's neck.

In an interview with AFP during the CES 2022, Fouchard shared the two ways on how to use this mask. He said that the first one is suited when you are riding a train or a plane. In addition, the second way is applicable if you want to get rid of the mist from your glasses when you are working.

The French entrepreneur added that the filtration or the Aeronest system of this mask stays the same.

Plush Toy on CES 2022

Shunsuke Aoki, a Japanese entrepreneur, unveiled a simple plush cat during the CES tech show 2022. While it appears to be a usual toy at first, the businessman said that they wanted to bring it to the visitors.

Amagami which means "sweet biting" in English is not your usual stuffed toy that you can just cuddle all day. It is powered by a battery just like the other products.

Its main purpose includes providing comfort to the user's finger while driving. Aoki said that the same thing could be achieved by our cats and dogs at home.

Aoki also saw that this creation could give a "very good comfort" for people who are always inside their homes during the pandemic era.

'Star Wars' Airtight Mask

For "Star Wars" fans, what Darth Vader wears is something that was taken out of a fiction book. This time, Airxom co-founder Franck Glaizal introduced a mask that resembles the mask worn by a famous villain.

According to him, it could prevent COVID-19 and stop bacteria and pollution. To add, it features a filter that could remove pollutants and harmful particles.

Furthermore, company engineer Trong Dai Nguyen said that their masks are guaranteed to be entirely airtight, unlike the traditional masks that are quite loose.

A few months from now, the firm will launch the current model at a price of $340. What's amazing here is that you can save a lot of surgical masks. This would prevent you from changing your surgical masks every four hours.

In another CES update, XDA reported that Acer released updates for its new Nitro and Predator PCs and monitors.

Elsewhere, Nvidia announced its laptop gaming chips during the tech show. Meanwhile, Korean-based firm Evosonics introduced Sonic Scalp Massager, Evo Sleep, Dr. Spa Pro, and more healthcare tech devices.

