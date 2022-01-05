General Motors sold only 26 electric vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2021. It is an extremely low sale for the company as competitors reveal a record-breaking one from the last Q4. Tesla recorded a record-breaking 308,000 sales for its EVs in Q4 alone. Here, the Tesla CEO shared his thoughts on how to improve themselves.

GM Sold only 26 Vehicles in Q4 2021

According to the Tesla Silicon Valley Club's Twitter post, General Motors could only sell 26 electric vehicles in Q4 2021, which is a massive dent in the company's projected sales. The report shows that GM did not close on a high note for its EV projects, with only one Hummer EV seeing its distribution to one customer.

Reuters regarded that there is a solid 43 percent drop in the company's sales, and it is a massive dent to its production and manufacturing.

The EV sale alone is only 26, despite the company's many offers regarding clean energy solutions out of this time.

Elon Musk Said GM Should Do This to Gain Sales

Tesla CEO Elon Musk noticed the tweet and saw that GM's Q4 2021 sales were low. Instead of the popular competitor laughing at the company, Elon Musk said something that GM ought to listen to for its future performance.

Musk said that the company needs room for improvement, which should not be taken for granted.

GM's Performance in 2021: EV Ventures Having Tough Time

General Motors is one of the companies hit by the chip shortage problems amidst 2021, and it almost looked into the stop in the company's production of vehicles. The chip problems led to the company's hardships spreading throughout the year, with its car manufacturing focused on fixing its different issues in its current fleet.

There came a time where GM had to stop the production of the company vehicles in the North American region, and it was a massive letdown for the manufacturer. The famous Detroit manufacturer only made a name for itself in the EV industry, but its different concerns prevent them from going all out with its future ventures.

GM remains one of the growing electric vehicle companies that aim to transform its fleet to clean energy in the coming years. With the many offers in the coming years, General Motors will bounce back from its initial problems and focus on the matter at hand.

The car manufacturer should still play on these strengths and bring its anticipated releases to the public.

