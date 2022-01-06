(Photo : Tech Times / Ryan Epps) (Photo : Tech Times / Ryan Epps) (Photo : Tech Times / Ryan Epps) (Photo : Tech Times / Ryan Epps)

ARound

In 2016, Niantic's Pokemon Go set the world ablaze with fans running wild in the streets attempting to catch and battle various pocket monsters on the AR-set application. ARound intends upon inviting a similar strategy in the setting of arenas, sporting events, and concert venues, adding a whole new layer of interactivity and flavor to the show at hand.

The company's mission is to bring people together in exciting ways through gamified challenges and assorted entertainment prospects all witnessed through users' phones. As it is about page reads, "We believe that the best connections come from experiences that are persistent, relevant, and shared." Engagement is at the core of ARound's mission goals and will lead this charge through powerful AR integrated experiences.

Glytch Gear's Battle Station

The battle station by Glytch is the company's first step toward redefining esports. The PC-integrated desk is fully customizable, has extra space for additional console storage beside the pre-built PC (provided via Alienware), and can be constructed out of the box in nearly 15 minutes. The swift build time lies at the heart of Glytch's ambitious esports prospects.

The company plans on providing said battle stations for various events, partnering thus far with an unnamed three major esports organizations, and expanding upon the scene via fully realized stadiums with state-of-the-art tech at their core.

Moonbikes

The French Alps-based MoonBikes brand showcases the world's first-ever fully electric snow bike concept that puts a familial spin on powder transportation. Founder and CEO of the company, Nicolas Muron, dreamed of a transformative mode for winter exploration. A French Alps native, Muron not only understands mountainous and snowy terrain instinctively well but can likewise see best on how to innovate and broaden the scope of everyday mobility for this geographic sector.

The MoonBike utilizes a ski in the front and a proprietary propulsion system with a 2.5kWh with a single battery that can last for an hour and a half, depending on the mode used. It weighs a mere 87 kgs with the battery installed and has a 170 Nm max torque. The electric snow bike can also be fitted with an extra battery for longer trips.

It's not yet available in the United States, but the company is planning to make the global push into 2022.

DeepBrain AI

Artificial intelligence is a bit of a touchy subject for some, as it implies the reduction of human input. But when it comes to business-to-consumer conversations, typically, the job falls on a robotic voice to act as a third party mediator for everyday customer needs and feedback. Thus, the AI human concept under DeepBrain Ai comes into play.

The company intends upon handing businesses sophisticated AI personalities for a more genuine and fluid approach to B2C engagement. The concept goes well beyond simple phone calls, as DeepBrain vies to distribute AI kiosks to select businesses, as well as a web and app-based platform for video production needs. The former itself was featured in the Innovation Awards of CES 2022, proving how far the technology has come and will go upon further RND.

VeriTise

When someone says "blockchain," the mind automatically takes a tour into the crypto space, surveying everything from smart contracts to NFTs in but a fierce blink. However, VeriTise is something entirely different, taking the blockchain concept and rendering it for innovative business and consumer practices. The company is pursuing sophisticated data collation via a next-gen blockchain solution.

An interesting example is a product's sku code, which can be collected and viewed across its wide array of travelers, reducing customers' stress in their purchasing decisions and allowing businesses to thrive via more accurate product histographies. VeriTise vies to enhance consumer experiences and brand practices through blockchain integrated software from supply chain innovation to CV verification.

Vetal

HiveGround's Vetal drone, as the subtle name implies, utilizes VTOL - that's vertical take-off and landing - in its build to reduce the issues plaguing most major competitive drone concepts. The Vetal's ingenuity lies in its ability to "easily estimate the area used" for the most improved stability and control standards in drone technology.

The drone utilizes several key features to further stand out from its competitors, such as dual frequency PPK, offline operation, sophisticated data management, swappable payloads, and much more. To give it that extra mileage, HiveGround likewise relates the incredible time efficiency associated with Vetal as having nearly "two times more coverage for the same size fixed-wing."

This military-grade product is aimed at large scale surveys for enterprises and operates autonomously with a 360 degree camera for the most efficient imaging data collation.

Bob mini dishwasher

This ultra-compact French-made autonomous dishwasher is as small as a microwave (if not even smaller). Still, despite its size, the Bob mini dishwasher can hold a relatively good portion of dish wear in its interior. Cycles themselves only take 20 minutes and consume 0.5 gallons of water of its integrated 3.9-liter tank.

Making the most of this device will be apartment dwellers (like myself) who don't have built-in dishwashers. It has a wifi-enabled feature-set, boosting productivity and allowing instant software updates. Bob also touts a respectable consideration for saving water, utilizing "5 times less than washing dishes by hand."

Preorders start at $299. The product itself won't hit shelves until June 2022.

