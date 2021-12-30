A new Telegram update has launched, bringing new features like message reactions, hidden text, and more. This update is strictly for iOS users, and as of the moment, the update has not yet been made available for Android users.

Telegram Update for iPhone and iPad

Telegram has just recently announced its update for the iPhone and iPad app, coming with several different features. These features include translation, message reactions, hidden text, themed QR codes for users and channels, additional interactive emoji options, and more!

With the addition of the reactions, users will be able to double-tap on a certain message bubble, and a small thumbs-up emoji will then appear at the bottom of that specific message. To add, users can also change this reaction in the app settings.

How to Change Telegram Reactions

In order to change the reactions, users will have to go to Settings, click on Stickers and Emoji, then select Quick Reaction. Users can also easily tap and hold the message bubble for more reactions to choose from more options.

According to the story by MacRumors, quite similar to the invisible ink option already available on iMessage, Telegram will be offering spoiler formation when users hide a text.

How to Add Telegram Spoilers

When typing a certain message, users can select the text they want to hide, click on the B/I/U located on the black popover menu, and click on Spoiler. To add, messages that will be sent with spoiler formatting will appear blurry within the chat.

In order to reveal the blurry messages sent with the spoiler feature, the recipients will have to tap on the message in order for the hidden text to show. Aside from this feature, Telegram will also be offering a way for users to translate any message into another language within the app itself.

How to Translate Messages on Telegram

Translation can easily be enabled within the app by going to Settings and clicking on Language. After this, users can then tap on a certain message in order to translate it to the preferred language.

Users can also choose to exclude any language they speak fluently to hide the translate button for those particular messages. This particular feature would require iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 or later models on the iPhone and iPad.

How to Generate Themed QRs on Telegram

Another feature that will be added is generating themed QR codes for any particular user with a public username. This includes themed QR codes for groups, channels, and even bots.

There will also be an additional interactive emoji that can animate when sent, just like a fire emoji or a loudly crying emoji. With that, the Telegram version 8.4 is available on the App Store for the iPhone and iPad.

