Car ads in France will be required to discourage driving. This information came after the French government announced a new regulation, which states that vehicle advertisements in the country must encourage residents to walk and cycle when driving is not necessary.

As of the moment, traditional vehicles (gas-based cars) are still among the main carbon emission sources. Global warming and climate change are getting worst, and many manufacturers are creating new zero-emission cars that can replace the conventional models.

On the other hand, government agencies are helping them reach more consumers so that all gas-based cars will be replaced as soon as possible.

Car Ads in France to Discourage Driving?

According to Gizmodo's latest report, France passed the new car advertisement back in December 2021. This new regulation is expected to change the driving habits of French people.

Based on the new law, advertisements of vehicle companies need to encourage residents to walk when the place they are going to visit is near.

They also need to include carpooling habits so that cars on the roads can be lessened. These are just some things that car ads need to include once the new regulation is implemented. Here are the exact messages that all the vehicle advertisements in France must show:

"For short journeys, walk or cycle."

"On a daily basis, take public transport."

"Move without pollution."

"Think about carpooling."

On the other hand, Barbara Pompili, the current France Minister of Ecological Transition, explained that EVs are not the only solutions to reduce carbon emissions further.

"Decarbonizing transport is not just switching to an electric motor. It also means using, when possible, public transport or cycling," she said.

Carbon Dioxide Amount That Regular Passenger Car Emits

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) explained that regular passenger cars emit a lot of carbon dioxide.

The agency said that around 4.6 metric tons of CO2 are generated by a single car every year.

This is why it is essential to avoid using your vehicles as much as possible.

In other news, Walmart orders around 5,000 BrightDrop Electric Vans from General Motors.

