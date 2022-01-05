Daimler AG, the German multinational automotive corporation that owns the well-known Mercedes Benz subsidiary, unveiled its new EV, which might have a higher range than the advanced Tesla Model S.

As of the moment, Tesla Model S is one of the longest-running electric vehicles in the automotive market. Elon Musk's popular EV model can run more than 400 miles on full power.

Since Model S was able to break the 400-mile barrier range for all-electric vehicles, it made some huge headlines. However, it seems like its place would be replaced by Daimler's new EV called Vision EQXX.

The German automaker claimed that its new electric car could run more than 620 miles (more than 1,000 kilometers), which is higher compared to Tesla Model S' current record.

Daimler's New EV Beats Tesla Model S in Range?

According to CNBC's latest report, although the range of the new Vision EQXX is more than 200 miles higher than Tesla Model S, Daimler confirmed that it is still a concept.

Also Read: Ford to Boost Electric F-150 Lightning Production | Target Now Surges to 150K After Tripling Mach-E

Aside from its advanced running range, the German automotive agency also revealed other features that consumers can expect from the upcoming electric vehicle.

Daimler AG explained that the new concept EV relies on solar technology and bio-based materials.

"It is certified bio-based, which means it is made predominantly from renewable ingredients found in nature," said the automaker.

But, the company explained that although the car will rely on solar panels, it is still considering using electric battery cells. When it comes to the design, the new electric car looks like a Ferrari 250 GTO since it has a wider front and thinner back design.

However, its look is still futuristic. If you want to see the exact images, you can click this link.

Other EVs That Vision EQXX Beats in Range

Aside from Tesla Model S, there are also other electric vehicles that the new Daimler EV can beat when it comes to range.

Auto Express reported that BMW iX (380 miles), Mercedes EQE (410 miles), and Mercedes EQS (485 miles) are the top longest-running electric cars in the market right now.

But, since Vision EQXX's range is estimated to be more than 600 miles, it can easily beat all these models.

In other news, Tesla became Switzerland's top car seller last 2021. Meanwhile, Waymo One's new car fleet is expected to be produced by Geely.

For more news updates about EVs and other related car innovations, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Tesla Cybertruck Production Date Now Deleted From its Website-Another Delay?

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.