The Taiwanese semiconductor design house called Sounds Great Co., Ltd. has unveiled prototypes for the company's groundbreaking Motion Microchip as well as its Semiconductor Dynamic Speakers solution at the CES 2022.

Sounds Great Showcases Motion Microchip

According to the story by CES.vporoom.com, Sounds Great is showcasing its Motion Microchip which is expected to reduce form factor by 90% compared to the traditional coil in earphone speakers. To add, the new technology increases the speakers' power range by a whopping 10x.

With the demand in speakers growing rapidly, the demand for higher quality audio output is also exponentially rising. By developing the powerful Motion Microchips to be able to replace voice coils, SDS will create professional stereo architecture in certain extremely compact devices like earbuds, smartphones, hearing aids, laptops, tablets, TVs, car stereos, and video conference facilities.

SDS Reproducing Professional Stereo Sound

SDS will also reproduce professional stereo sound in a particular 7x6mm form factor along with independent tweeters for its high frequency, mid-range speakers for its mid frequency, woofers for its low frequency, and subwoofers for its own super low frequency. This results in both frequency and sound pressure level customization and optimization.

Sounds Great's very own cross-industry innovation will be disrupting the contemporary audio industry along with a number of diaphragm materials on every independent speaker working in concert in order to create an amazing sound experience.

Ability of SDS to Create Quality and Powerful Sound

Edmund Wu, the company's co-founder, noted that the ability of SDS to create quality and powerful sound from compact spaces is actually a "precursor" to other more revolutionary audio applications like hidden speakers in eyeglasses, smart furniture, AR/VR solutions, and even ultimately redefine car studio architecture.

Sounds Great's very own SDS is extremely scalable as well as highly cost-competitive since a single 12-inch wafer is capable of producing 30,000 semiconductor speakers. With that, its proprietary technology has been able to successfully eliminate both the time and cost-consuming fine-tuning process traditional speakers usually undergo after it finishes final testing.

Read Also: Google Wear OS to be Upgraded with Apple Watch Feature Allowing Users to Unlock Chromebook and Android Device

Company Catches Eye of Venture Capitalist

The company has been able to catch the eye of a lot of the biggest names in venture capital which include Venture Lab and Movtec Capital Partners. To add, the managing director of the company, Volker Heistermann, said that Sounds Great is now positioned to change the way that people consume audio and create new experiences around the world.

Sounds Great has already been able to apply for 40 different patents with nine of them already being approved. Its own SDS solution actually won the General Award at the Computex 2021.

Sounds Great's mission to disrupt the whole contemporary audio industry can be found on the official Sounds Great website as well as their social pages on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Related Article: InWith Corporation Reveals Metaverse Contact Lens at CES 2022

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.