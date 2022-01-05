Google Wear OS is getting an upgrade that is currently already available with the Apple Watch. This particular feature allows users to unlock their Chromebook through their Android phone.

Google to Make Apple Watch Feature Available for Wear OS Watches

According to the story by HowtoGeek, Google has just announced that it is now bringing a brand new feature that has already been available on the Apple Watch and the iPhone for quite a while now.

This feature allows the Wear OS watches to help users unlock their very own Android device and Chromebook whenever they are nearby.

This handy feature can help people save a little time and effort whenever they want to unlock their devices.

Chromebook Unlockable from Android Phone

As of press time, Google already has the feature set up for users to be able to unlock their Chromebook from their own Android phone. The company, however, will be adding the same feature to the Google Wear OS.

Once the brand new feature goes live, users will finally be able to quickly unlock their Android smartphone or Chromebook using their very own Wear OS watch. Google released a blog post regarding the particularly new feature for its Wear OS watches.

Wear OS Smartwatches to Connect to Chromebook and Android Phone or Tablet Instantly

Per the blog post, Google noted that, as of the moment, users are already capable of unlocking their Chromebook through their Android phone. This feature makes it easier for users to be able to get to work right away.

In the upcoming months, Google noted that they will be bringing that particular feature to their paired Wear OS smartwatch so users can unlock and access their Chromebook and Android phone or tablet instantly whenever they are near.

Google to Create Something Similar to Apple's Ecosystem

Per the report by HowtoGeek, it currently sounds like quite a valuable update for its very own Wear OS. It has been noted in the report that Google is creating a more defined ecosystem where the devices are capable of working together.

This comes along with Google's announcement regarding better integrations between Android as well as Windows PCs. It is quite clear that with the moves that the company is making that Google is looking at Apple's very own ecosystem and is trying to create something quite similar.

Google's Statement on Fast Pair

Per the blog post, Fast Pair has already been able to help people connect their Android phones through Bluetooth accessories over 100 million times. It likewise enables instant setting up and device pairing which brings up the companion app for installation as well as transfer their own Google credentials.

Google notes that they are continuing their work with their partners in order to further extend Fast Pair's very own functionality beyond audio connectivity along with headphones, wearables, speakers, and cars.

The comparing is extending it to TVs and smart home devices for them to start instantly using them.

