Epic Games Store First Free Game for 2022 Revealed

Epic Games Store's first free game for the year 2022 has now been revealed and is available for download. Meanwhile, "Galactic Civilizations III" is the second giveaway for January.

Epic Games Store First Free Game 2022

As per the news story by ComicBook.com, Epic Games Store is continuing the tradition of releasing its free games on Thursdays.

Coincidentally, Jan 6 is the first Thursday of the year, thus the online storefront is unveiling its first free gaming title for 2022.

Epic Games Store is giving away "Gods Will Fall" starting today until Jan. 13, which is free to claim for the said period.

For the uninitiated, Epic Games Store's free games are only available to claim for a limited time. However, those who get to claim these giveaways could now keep the game inside their library forever.

As such, if you get "Gods Will Fall" from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13, you'll get to enjoy the game straight from your library permanently. That basically saves you about $24.99 as the said gaming title typically retails at that price tag, but Epic Games Store is giving it away free of charge.

However, ComicBook.com noted in the same report that the digital storefront of Epic Games is only giving away the base game.

As such, its users will still have to spare $7.99 to get the Valley of the Dormant Gods season pass, which comes with tons of exciting in-game bonuses, such as additional weapons, new gods, and items-to name a few.

Read Also: Epic Games Store Finally Adds A Shopping Cart Feature--Will This Be Enough To Compete With Steam?

Epic Games Store Free 'Galactic Civilizations III'

On top of that, the online storefront has already divulged the next free game that it is giving away for January 2022-"Galactic Civilizations III."

According to the report by Newsweek, Epic Games Store's next free game is available for claiming from Jan. 13 up until Jan. 20.

It is to note that "Galactic Civilizations III" usually retails to the tune of $39.99. That said, claiming the turn-based strategy game for free gives you massive savings.

Newsweek noted in the same article that the "Galactic Civilizations III" carries a "Strong" rating from the review aggregator website, Open Critic, which is a rare achievement. On top of that, its Top Critic Average score is 83.

On the other hand, the first free gaming title of Epic Games Store, "Gods Will Fall" carries a "Weak" rating from the review platform.

Related Article: Epic Games Store Reveals Free Titles for December 2021: 'Dead by Daylight,' MORE!

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.