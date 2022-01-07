Hackers have stolen Bored Ape NFTs, among other digital art collections, worth a whopping $2.2 million, the victim, an art gallery owner, revealed on his Twitter account.

The multi-million-worth Bored Ape NFT collection of Todd Kramer was wiped out in a massive heist by hackers through a phishing scam.

Hackers Steal Bored Ape NFT

As per the news story by ArtNews, the hackers went on to sell much of his NFT collection, which includes a total of four Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, that were stolen from his Ethereum wallet.

In total, the online heist has stolen a total of 15 NFTs from the art gallery owner.

Kramer, who is the owner of Ross + Kramer Gallery in New York, said in a now-deleted tweet that: "I have been hacked. All my apes are gone."

The art collector added in the same Twitter post that the hackers just sold his collection, wherein he concluded it by asking for help.

Bored Ape Mutant NFT Heist

According to the report by Business Insider, the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT sales have already ballooned to more than $1 billion. It comes as celebrities and other high-profile figures have joined the latest bandwagon of owning a Bored Ape.

That said, the increased demand that the high-profile collectors have brought in also racked up the average price of a Bored Ape NFT, which is now at about 84 Ethereum or approximately around $344,000.

As a result, hackers are now going after the most sought-after NFT collection by pulling out phishing scams to the owners of Bored Ape.

Open Sea and Bored Ape Hack

However, it turns out that the hack on the NFT collection of Kramer has been reversed with the help of OpenSea, a marketplace for non-fungible tokens.

As per the report by Futurism, OpenSea got involved with the massive NFT heist by freezing the user accounts of those who have bought the stolen digital collection.

The involvement of the NFT marketplace has helped the art gallery owner get back some of his digital artworks.

In another now-deleted tweet, Kramer updated his followers on his Twitter account that "All Apes are frozen." He further disclosed that he is "waiting for the OpenSea team to get in."

In the same Twitter post, which he eventually took down, the art collector shared that he has already learned his lesson. Thus, he will keep his NFT collection in a hard wallet.

ArtNews noted in the same report that a hard wallet helps NFT collectors to keep their assets safe in a physical wallet that could only connect to the internet when it is plugged in.

