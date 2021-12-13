(Photo : by Michael Smith/Newsmakers/GettyImages ) 388813 01: A photo illustration depicts a person typing May 4, 2001 in Denver, CO. National Academy of Sciences estimates that musculoskeletal disorders such as carpal-tunnel syndrome, tendinitis, and lower back pain cost the nation $45 billion to $54 billion in compensation, lost wages, and lower productivity each year. (Photo : from Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Website ) Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT was mistakenly sold for only $3,000 due to a “fat fingers” typo. The price tag should have been a whopping $300,000.

Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT was mistakenly sold for an insanely bargain price after a "fat fingers" typo incident. As such, instead of a supposed $300,000 price tag, it was purchased with a significant price cut to the tune of $3,000.

Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT

As per the report by CNET, Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT is massively popular.

In fact, it has already amassed star-studded owners, including basketball icon, Steph Curry; music artist, Post Malone; and even American comedian and TV host, Jimmy Fallon.

Not to mention that even Adidas has recently forged a partnership with Bored Ape Yacht Club last Dec. 3, along with Punks Comic and Gmoney, as the sportswear brand also enters the world of NFTs.

The Germany-based footwear even changed its Twitter profile picture with a Bored Ape NFT artwork shortly after announcing the partnership.

That said, the price of the Bored Ape Yacht Club now starts at 52 Ethereum or approximately $210,000. In some cases, the price tag of this sought-after NFT artwork has skyrocketed to millions of dollars.

For instance, back on Sept. 8, one of the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT sold its record-breaking price of $2.9 million or 740 ETH to The Sandbox.

Read Also: Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Collection Sells for $24 Million in Sotheby's Auction, Beating $18M Price Prediction

Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Mistakenly Sells for Cheap Price

CNET further added in the same report that the owner of the Bored Ape NFT sold for $3,000 was supposed to list it for 75 ETH or about $300,000.

However, the owner of the NFT, Max, that goes by the username maxnaut ended up with a typo error and entered a listing price of 0.75 ETH rather than 75 ETH.

That said, the said NFT was sold at an insanely discounted price, beating massive discounts during the Black Friday sale.

Before the owner of the Bored Ape NFT got to reverse his mistake, someone have already bought it for the very low price tag.

In fact, the buyer of his discounted NFT even went on to pay an extra fee of $34,000 to cop the Bored Ape instantly before anyone else attempted to steal it.

The buyer must have felt the holiday season early on with his latest purchase.

After which, the Bored Ape was listed for a whopping $248,000, giving the buyer tons of profits to enjoy as it was only bought for a mistaken price tag of 0.75 ETH.

Max told CNET that the typo incident would have happened due to a "lapse of concentration."

The owner added that he lists "a lot of items every day and just wasn't paying attention properly."

Elsewhere, another typo incident ends up selling a Mutant Ape NFT for a measly $17 price instead of its supposed $54,000 price tag or 17 ETH, according to the news story by CryptoPotato.

Related Article: Top NFT Collections Based on Six Months Price Performance: CryptoPunks, Bored Ape, and MORE

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.