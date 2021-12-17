Wikipedia's first edited work, the "Hello World" section, has been sold as an NFT (No-Fungible Token). Aside from this, the very first iMac used to create the giant online encyclopedia was also auctioned.

These two iconic items were sold at one of Christie's auctions (Christie is a company that already sold tons of digital artworks on its official website).

When it comes to pricing, the NFT version of Wikipedia's "Hello World" costs around $750,000, this is more expensive compared to the actual gadget used to encode it.

Meanwhile, the iMac used to develop Wikipedia costs exactly $187,500. To give you more ideas, here are other details of the auctioned iconic items.

Wikipedia's First NFT Sold as an NFT!

According to Quartz's latest report, the "Hello World" NFT version for Wikipedia's first edit is not actually the exact copy since the original version was not saved on the platform.

This means the non-fungible token for Wikipedia's first section is only a replica. Meanwhile, Christie's official website explained that the NFT is currently in JPEG format.

The digital artwork's buyer can edit the page thanks to this feature. They can also reset the page using a timer to return to the original version of the NFT.

"EditThisNFT is presented on a page with recreates, as closely as closely as technically possible, the home page of Wikipedia on 15 January 2001," explained the NFT auction company.

Other NFT Sold by Christie's Auction

Aside from the replica of Wikipedia's first edit, Christie's auctions were also able to sell other items. The Gal Times reported that the company was able to sell Kanye West's bulletproof vest.

The rapper wore this protective gear during a party, which marked the release of his 2021 album titled "Donda." You can visit this link to see more details.

In other news, Nike's RTFKT acquisition was completed. On the other hand, Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT was wrongly sold for $3,000.

For more news updates about NFTs and other similar topics, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

