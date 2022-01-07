Razer, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers (Hong Kong Stock Code: 1337), is making several exciting announcements, while unveiling new concepts and never-seen-before products at CES 2022, the world's largest annual consumer technology convention. Located in booth #15076 in Central Hall, Razer continues its 'show stopping' tradition at CES, exhibiting the very latest For Gamers. By Gamers. Razer will also be hosting a special RazerStore Live from our flagship Las Vegas store on January 6th at 10am PT to recap and cover all things Razer x CES.

RAZER ANNOUNCES ALL-NEW BLADE GAMING LAPTOPS

The world's fastest laptops for gamers and creators, the Razer Blade 14, Razer Blade 15, and Razer Blade 17, are now equipped with the recently announced NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs, up to an RTX 3080 Ti. The new updates also include groundbreaking DDR5 memory, providing blistering clock speeds up to 4800MHz and cutting-edge processor advancements from both AMD and Intel.

RAZER UNVEILS PROJECT SOPHIA AND ENKI PRO HYPERSENSE

Razer introduced Project Sophia, the world's first fully modular gaming desk concept that adapts to meet the needs of any user. Razer also revealed the Enki Pro HyperSense, an advanced gaming chair incorporating high-fidelity haptics, allowing users to experience a new dimension of immersion in gaming.

RAZER EXPANDS CHROMA RGB BEYOND THE PC AND INTO THE SMART HOME

Razer announced the Razer Smart Home App, allowing users to have a one-stop destination to natively control and customize all their connected devices across the PC and mobile ecosystems, for the ultimate immersive smart home experience. Razer also introduced the Razer Chroma Smart Home Program, an open invitation for hardware partners from the smart home industry to integrate their products into the Razer ecosystem.

RAZER AND FOSSIL INTRODUCE THE RAZER X FOSSIL GEN 6 SMARTWATCH FOR GAMERS

Razer shared the news of its collaboration with leading watch manufacturer, Fossil, to launch a limited-edition smartwatch: the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch. The co-branded wearable leverages Fossil's most innovative smartwatch platform to date, the highly anticipated Fossil Gen 6. It also features three exclusive Razer watch faces as well as two stylish interchangeable straps.

THE RAZER ZEPHYR PRO - THE NEXT GENERATION OF RAZER'S AWARD-WINNING SMART MASK

Following the massive success of the Razer Zephyr, Razer is releasing the Zephyr Pro, which now adds voice amplification to the feature list. Razer's patent-pending voice amplification technology ensures one's speech isn't muffled even when masked up, allowing the wearer to communicate more seamlessly.

