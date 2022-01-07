Razer, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers (Hong Kong Stock Code: 1337), today announced the expansion of its award-winning Razer Chroma RGB lighting technology, beyond the PC and into the smart home. Through the new Razer Smart Home Application, users will soon have a one-stop destination to natively control and customize all their connected devices across the PC and mobile ecosystems, for the ultimate immersive smart home experience.

Light it up with the Razer Smart Home Application

To address the issue of users having to juggle between multiple applications to manage all their smart home devices, Razer introduced the Razer Smart Home App - a simple, yet powerful tool that puts complete, unified control into the user's hands. The Razer Smart Home App streamlines the set up and customization process by creating a single smart home ecosystem, giving users the ability to control and sync all their smart home devices from one simple convenient interface.

"The future of smart home living has never looked this bright," said Richard Hashim, VP of Growth at Razer. "Razer Chroma RGB has been a fan-favorite since its inception, and today Razer marries technology and functionality in the Razer Smart Home App, enabling users with complete creative control over their environment."

Powered by Razer Chroma RGB, the Razer Smart Home App comes with 16.8 million colors and a suite of lighting effects that empower users to customize their mood lighting and even allows them to create an immersive environment that reacts with all their home-entertainment.

Razer's Open Invite: The Razer Chroma Smart Home Program

Razer also introduced the Razer Chroma Smart Home Program, an open invitation for hardware partners from the smart home industry to integrate their products into the Razer ecosystem.

Currently, Razer Chroma RGB supports thousands of devices across over 50 hardware partners, and over 200 natively integrated games, making it the world's largest lighting ecosystem for gaming devices. The software offers an unmatched immersive experience and gives users the power to fully customize their PC gaming setup to reflect their individual style.

Through the existing Razer Chroma RGB Connected Devices Program, PC hardware partners can access Razer's lighting protocol and integrate their own product offerings into the PC gaming ecosystem. Now, as Razer Chroma RGB expands beyond the desktop, Razer is opening their ecosystem to welcome new partners from the smart home industry, in order to create a unified, highly customizable, and easy-to-control home environment.

The Razer Chroma Smart Home Program is an opportunity for new partners to be a part of the biggest lighting ecosystem for gaming devices, now accessible on the mobile. Through this program, partners can deliver a unified immersive experience and the potential of a fully integrated lighting control system, including interactivity from the mobile through Razer directly to their consumers.

The Razer Chroma Smart Home Program currently includes partners such as Nanoleaf, LIFX, Yeelight, Monster® and Twinkly - with more partners coming soon. The expansion of the Razer Chroma RGB ecosystem through the Razer Smart Home Application and Razer Chroma RGB Smart Home Program are expected to launch during the first half of 2022.

