CES 2022 just gave a glimpse into the future of TV technologies and services, and it looks like quite a bright future indeed.

Protocol reveals just what consumers can look forward to in the near future for TV. Among the highlights focus on what TVs can do aside from just regular watching, though it looks like TV manufacturers still haven't figured it out.

One of these is gaming, where industry giant Samsung wants to make a name for itself. This is already evident when the company announced a dedicated gaming hub to be included in all their smart TV models for the year.

The said gaming hub will be featuring game streaming services, with NVIDIA GeForce Now, Google Stadia, and Utomik being the three biggest names coming in early, reports Advanced-Television.com.

Another online function coming to TVs in the near future is video chat, though there is a bit of wariness among manufacturers when it comes to its implementation.

Some brands, such as Sony, are averse to adding cameras to their TV models and will be offering a free webcam add-on to their higher-end offerings which has support for gesture controls a-la Xbox's Kinect. However, analysts are skeptical of this tech, considering how Kinect basically fizzled out and got discontinued in 2017.

There's also the push to include telehealth services in TVs. LG is among the first to try this business out, announcing that all their 2022 smart TVs will be featuring a telehealth/health education app, reports The Verge.

Lastly, TV makers are hoping to bring true 8K video with a host of 8K-capable TVs revealed during the show. Streaming services are also falling in to help provide 8K content, with Amazon Prime Video being the latest member of the 8K Association, reports BroadbandTVNews.

Best CES 2022 TVs To Watch Out For

This year's CES is no stranger to new smart TV models that many people should watch out for, and the usual suspects came out with some excellent announcements.

LG came out swinging with the reveal of the world's largest OLED TV, a 97-inch behemoth in the 2022 G2 Series, reports USAToday. But for those who might say that this TV is too big, the series also brings forth smaller 83-inch, 77-inch, 65-inch, and 55-inch options.

Samsung, fresh off the announcement of their show-stealing, 2-pound Freestyle Smart TV Projector, revealed their MicroLED TV which they boldly claim is the "pinnacle of TV technology."

By using extremely tiny LEDs a mere micrometer in size (for perspective, one micrometer is equal to 0.001 millimeters), Samsung is able to create panels as big as 136 inches that also features HDR (High Dynamic Range) technology, according to The Verge.

The only problem with Samsung's MicroLED TVs is that they're almost prohibitively expensive, which is where Hisense comes in with their CES offerings. Among the latter's most significant reveals is their U7H ULED, which could be an excellent sub-$1000 option that still has tech like Dolby Vision IQ, HDR 10/10+, and 4K 120Hz intended for current-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S.

