CES 2022 has already played host to a lot of exciting new tech, but this one from Samsung might be among the most underrated.

CNET reports that the tech giant's brand new portable projector called Freestyle, which is relatively tiny compared to almost anything else on the market, can literally turn any surface-even your wall-into a smart TV.

Priced at $899, the Samsung Freestyle projector weighs a hair below 2 pounds and can project a screen 30 to as much as 100 inches, with a crisp Full HD 1080p resolution. But it's not really designed like other projectors out there.

The Freestyle was actually designed as a so-called "ultraportable smart TV projector." At its price point, many might consider it a bit expensive. But it does come with features only it has, like an auto-focus feature, a 180-degree turning capability, and a voice activation feature courtesy of Bixby.

Here is a video of it in action:

As you can see in the video, the Freestyle is more than just a "portable smart TV." You can also use it to project signages and other images on any suitable surface, like birthday or holiday greetings, any stationary scene of your choosing, or your photos.

It could also serve as mood lighting if you want it. Lastly, the projector also comes with a free scaling and moving functionality which allows you to adjust where you want the screen to be.

The Freestyle is one of Samsung's numerous TV announcements made during their keynote. It was announced alongside the latest version of their The Frame TV, as well as updates to their MicroLED and Neo QLED TV models.

The company also introduced their first official foray into the game streaming business: Samsung Gaming Hub, which GameSpot reports will offer access to multiple game streaming services. NVIDIA GeForce Now and Google Stadia are the two biggest names already on board.

Is The Freestyle Among The Biggest CES 2022 Reveals?

Judging by early reviews of the new smart TV projector, maybe it is.

Newsweek got a hold of the projector early, and their first impressions are quite positive. They praised it for its size and capability to project a massive 100-inch screen, which until today is almost unheard of in the TV-let alone projector space.

Considering a typical 100-inch 4K smart TV could set you back as much as $5,000, the Freestyle's $899 price tag can be hard to beat.

Among the pros pointed out by Newsweek in its early review also included the projector's good sound quality, its ability to project on any flat surface, and its auto-orientation and leveling functionality.

The only bad things they noticed was that the fans could get a bit audible while in use, and that its projection edge could be seen outside the area which shows the image you're projecting.

