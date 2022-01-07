Samsung and Qualcomm have now been able to reach new records when it comes to 5G download speed. With that, both of them reached a whopping 8.08 Gbps, which is considered a huge step up, especially compared to their previous numbers.

5G Connectivity Introduced with Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

According to the story by PhoneArena, when 5G connectivity was initially introduced along with the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G back in February of 2019, it was quite obvious that the technology remained very undeveloped and was also not yet ready for wide use.

However, Samsung made a huge step forward when it came to introducing new concepts and innovations. For the last three years, 5G has been pushed much further both as a type of service and technology.

However, companies have been trying to convince their users that this is the future of mobile connectivity by frequently mentioning it during certain keynotes, presentations, and advertising.

Samsung and Qualcomm Achieved New Record Speeds of 8.08 Gbps

As per AndroidHeadlines, both Samsung and Qualcomm have just been able to achieve another record when it comes to 5G download speeds. As of the moment, the two companies have been able to achieve download speeds that reach up to 8.08 Gbps.

Given that the previous high speeds that were achieved happened in March 2021, reaching just 5.23 Gbps, again by Samsung, the new top speeds are considered a significant jump. With that, the merit was done with the Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System.

X65 5G Modern-RF System Used

The X65 5G Modern-RF System was a particular type of testing device that Qualcomm provided for Samsung to be able to experiment with. The tests were conducted out at Plano lab located in Texas thanks to its own fully virtualized Core and RAN, mmWave 5G Compact Macro, and of course, Massive MIMO radio.

Should people go over historical records, it quickly shows that the download speed is record-breaking is far from over. In 2018, the best speed achieved hit just 1.7 Gbps; in 2019, there were up to 2.65 Gbps; and in 2020, the speed was able to hit 4.3 Gbps.

Read Also: Chinese Lab Announces 6G Speed Breakthrough, While the 5G Technology Hasn't Completely Rolled Out Yet

Making Use of 5G Technology

Both Samsung and Qualcomm were able to get the recorded 8.08 Gbps through the use of the New Radio Dual Connectivity or NR-DC tech in combination with mmWave and mid-band 5G spectrums. Consequently, this resulted in 800 MHz of mmWave frequencies and 100 MHz of mid-band ones.

With this being said, as far as 5G has come, the fact is that a lot still can't make use of it. This is because providers are still racing to increase their coverage around the world, but it could take a few more years before it officially becomes a reality.

Related Article: Book in 1997 Predicted Digital Currency, Metaverse, Remote Work, Digital Banking, and More | 'The Sovereign Individual'

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.