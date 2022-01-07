(Photo : Unsplash/ Simon Daoudi) Apple Watch

Apple Fitness Plus, launched in December 2020, has continuously updated its system and added incredible features, including workout programs for pregnant users, audio walks with celebrities and influencers, and workout programs for older users.

On Jan. 8, Apple announced that it would add a couple more features, with the standout being an audio running one called Time to Run.

Apple Fitness Plus Adds Time to Run

According to Apple, Time to Run is a feature that can help users become better runners, and it can help them be consistent with their flow and intensity. Each session will focus on a running route that can be seen in a specific location.

The sessions will be led by Emily Fayette, Sam Sanchez, Jamie-Ray Hartshorne, and Scott Carvin, who are famous Fitness Plus trainers. They will also coach the treadmill workouts.

Apple will be adding Cory Wharton-Malcolm, a running coach. Each episode will feature a playlist that will match the overall intensity of the run and the route.

Time to Run will be released worldwide on Jan. 10, and new episodes will be added every Monday. The series will introduce three episodes and areas: Brooklyn, New York, Miami Beach, Florida, and London, England.

The users will be shown pictures on their Apple Watch of the notable sights together with the route in each city, according to The Verge.

Apple stated that the episodes could be played during indoor and outdoor runs. It is also available for users in a wheelchair as there is a feature to be added called Push.

The feature sounds pretty much like Time to Walk, which are 25 to 40-minute walks narrated by a celebrity and their mini-playlist.

Fitness Plus does not include audio or coached runs, as users will also find the feature in other workout apps, including Runkeeper, Peloton, Aaptiv, and Runtastic.

Users can see for themselves how Time to Run differs from the rest, but Apple did mention that it will be inclusive rather than hardcore.

Collection of Workouts

The service is also said to add curated workouts and meditation, also called Collections. It will choose a few selections from Fitness Plus's library of 2,000 studio workouts and mediation that focus on a plan over a certain period, according to CNET.

There will be six Collections that users can choose from. There is a 30-Day Core Challenge, Perfect Your Yoga Balance Poses, Improve Your Posture with Pilates, Wind Down for a Better Bedtime, Run Your First 5K, Strengthen Your Back, and Stretch Your Hips.

This is a great addition, as one of the downsides of Apple Fitness Plus since it was introduced was its limited filtering options.

While users can search workouts by music genre, trainer, and time, they still have to reach each workout description to know more about what the session is made for.

Collections and Time to Run are not the only updates. Apple Fitness Plus' Time to Walk will release its third season, with famous guests such as Bernice A. King, Rebel Wilson, Chris Meloni, Hasan Minhaj, Chelsea Handler, Ayo Tometi, and Sugar Ray Leonard.

Apple's Artist Spotlight series will also be added. It will feature workouts set to one musician. The series will include songs by Ed Sheeran, The Beatles, Shakira, and Pharrell Williams.

