As some real estate investors would put it, Zillow might have had a rough year during 2021 and the direction of the company is still puzzling to some investors. With that, the company is taking an interesting new approach by hiring the digital design VP of Nike as the company's chief design officer.

Zillow Names Jenny Arden Company's Chief Design Officer

According to the story by GeekWire, Zillow had decided to name Jenny Arden as the Seattle-based real estate company's very first chief design officer. To add, Arden had quite an esteemed experience with her highlight being the vice president of digital design at Nike.

Aside from her work at Nike, Jenny Arden is a Google alumni and has even previously been the head of consumer experiences and products at Lyft. To add, she had also spent four years at Airbnb most recently as the company's general manager of its transportation business.

Arden's New Role is Being Responsible for Customer Experience

At the Zillow Group, Arden's new role includes being responsible for customer experiences as well as integrations across its brands. To add, she will also be overseeing the company's very own product design as well as user experience research.

Zillow Group COO Jeremy Wacksman noted that the company is excited for her to join the company as CDO in order to help build the upcoming "Zillow 2.0" and also be able to help people "unlock life's next chapter."

Who is Jenny Arden?

For those interested in finding out more about Jenny Arden, check out her LinkedIn page to learn more about the recent Nike executive. As seen on her professional profile, her latest step working for Zillow has already been uploaded.

As per her LinkedIn profile, she has just started her work this month and her job entails leading product design and research for the Zillow Group brands. Her goal aims to support the development of innovative new products as well as improving the user experience with certain high-quality design.

What Happened to Zillow in 2021?

In 2021, Zillow Group did undergo quite a huge pivot by shutting down its very own iBuying program known as Zillow Offers. As a result of this particular change, a whopping 2,000 employees were all laid off.

As a result of this move, Zillow's stock fell down and investors even decided to file lawsuits. To add, the stock is trading at $55.40/share at the moment which was up from a massive low of $52.38 back in December of last year.

Company had to Sell Off 50% of Homes from iBuying Business

In December 2021, the company noted that it had sold or was actually under contract to sell over 50% of the homes that it had from its iBuying business. To add, it also announced a massive $750 million stock repurchase.

Zillow Group's brands also include StreetEasy, Trulia, and HotPads.

