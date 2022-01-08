CES 2022 has shown off so many new technologies, but this one is likely to tease avid gaming enthusiasts all over: bigger, badder gaming monitors.

Much of the new monitors on display during the show seem to feature sky-high refresh rates, massive sizes, and some implementation of HDR reports CNET. But all in all, many of these new monitors look to leverage the power and capabilities of next-gen gaming hardware, such as the new consoles from Sony and Microsoft.

Samsung is among the biggest names to break the ice. The company announced that they look to add their HDR10 Plus tech to their gaming lineup, the same version they're using for their newest smart TV models.

Compared to traditional HDR, HDR10 Plus (which has existed since 2017, as per CNET) looks to use so-called "game designer-approved" data to make the HDR implementation vary for every scene or shot whenever a game is played rendered.

The company looks to bring two new gaming monitors to the scene: the Odyssey Ark and the Odyssey G8 Neo QLED. The Ark is a 55-inch behemoth that users can reportedly be rotated into a vertical orientation. But other than that, there's no other information on it.

As for the G8 Neo QLED, it's a much more manageable display at 32 inches. It did, however, come with more specs: a 2,000-nit peak brightness with HDR turned on, a super-fast 240Hz refresh rate, and a barely-there 1-millisecond response time.

The monitor also supports NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium, though there's no price tag yet to judge whether all these nifty bells and whistles could be considered worth it by buyers.

Other New Monitors Announced At CES To Watch Out For

NVIDIA also came to this year's CES looking to woo eSports gamers with their new lineup of gaming displays.

Team Green recently announced their lineup of 27-inch 1440p eSports displays, which, according to PCWorld, will feature G-Sync and an insanely high 360Hz refresh rate. The company reportedly looks to tout their new monitors as the replacements for the more standard 25-inch, 1080p eSports displays out on the market today.

Tech Times once wrote about why high-refresh rate monitors are worth it, especially gamers. With sky-high refresh rates, animations will play out smoother, and players will be able to react quicker.

This is invaluable when playing fast-paced titles like first-person shooters, where split-second reactions can spell the difference between killing or getting killed.

Another exciting announcement came from Acer, who announced that their Mini-LED (praised for the lack of burn-in issues and excellent HDR performance) monitors will be coming at relatively more affordable price tags than the competition.

Their newly announced Predator X32 will have an MSRP of $1,999, while the X32 FP is priced at $1,799, as per the original PCWorld report. But considering that competing monitors like ASUS' ROG Strix PG32UQX retails for $2,999, the new Predator monitors are a bargain for what they bring to the table.

Lastly, LG announced its new UltraGear 32GQ950. According to IGN, the 4K display offers a native refresh rate of 144Hz, which can go as high as 165Hz if you overclock it. It also comes with HDMI 2.1, meaning you can easily take advantage of your PS5 or Xbox Series X's power.

