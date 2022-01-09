PS5 DualSense controllers in their new pink, blue, and purple colorway have been unveiled and are now available for pre-order.

PS5 DualSense Controllers

As per the report by Video Games Chronicle, both the Nova Pink and the Starlight Blue are now available for pre-orders ahead of their release this month.

The new colorways of the PS5 DualSense wireless controllers for the Sony gaming console initially came out with its boring white model, which comes with the PS5 itself.

However, later on, the Japan-based tech giant went on to release new color options for the PS5 controllers, such as the sleek Midnight Black and the attention-grabbing Cosmic Red.

PS5 DualSense Controllers in Blue, Pink, and Purple

This time around, though, Sony is treating PS5 users with more color choices for the wireless gaming controllers with its new pink, blue, and purple versions.

Meanwhile, although Sony is also releasing another color option, the Galactic Purple, along with the pink and blue colorways, it is not available for pre-order.

On top of that, the purple option will be exclusively released on the official PlayStation Direct website on Jan. 14, according to the report by DBLTAP.

On the other hand, both the Starlight Blue and the Nova Pink are coming out this Friday, Jan. 14 in some of the top retailers out there, such as Amazon and GameStop-to name a few.

PS5 Dual Sense Colorful Options

During the CES 2022 event in Las Vegas, GameStop tweeted that the in-person sighting of the new color options of the DualSense controller, which were displayed along with the new matching faceplate options of the PS5 gaming console.

Spotted at #CES2022



Our first in-person look at the new controller and faceplate colors. 😍 pic.twitter.com/1v6zsYVJLV — GameStop (@GameStop) January 5, 2022

However, while the new blue, purple, and pink versions of the PS5 controllers are now available for pre-order, the new console covers for the gaming console, which matches the new DualSense controllers, have yet to be released.

Video Games Chronicle further noted in the same news report that Sony previously filed a patent for the faceplates of the PS5, which raised rumors that colorful covers for the console are coming out soon.

That said, Sony teased its colorful faceplates, which seeks to replace the traditional white design of the PS5, this January.

Read Also: Target PS5 Restock is Dropping on Dec. 16--Watch Out For this Massive Pre-Holiday Stock

How to Pre-Order PS5 Controllers Starlight Blue, Nova Pink

The pre-orders for Nova Pink and Starlight Blue color options are now available on these retailers: Best Buy, GameStop, PlayStation, Target, and Amazon, which sell at a price tag of $74.99.

Related Article: Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series Tops US Console Sales Last Black Friday, Thanksgiving Month-How About PS5?

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.